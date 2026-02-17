Nicole Junkermann & Jeffrey Epstein - 1st September 2002 - REDUX

This heavily censored article was the second part of a trilogy examining Nicole Junkermann’s links with Jeffrey Epstein, the secret UK meeting with sitting US senators, and Wexner’s lobbying for the Iraq War.

For 7 years, I’ve been harassed, censored and targeted by Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Nicole Junkermann. She’s consistently lied about her close relationship to the child trafficking intelligence agency, and my previous work has been totally validated in the recent Epstein Files release.

Catch up on the work they’ve systematically hidden from you 👇

Johnny Vedmore’s Junkermann Saga In Full:

The Epstein Associate Nobody’s Talking About (2019)

Epstein & Junkermann: September 1, 2002 (2019)

Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad? (2020)

YouTube’s Schizophrenic Defamation Policy Goes Out The Window For Nicole Junkermann

Junkermann’s Strategic Lawfare Aimed At Substack Turns Farcical

The Epstein Vatican Connection: Johnny Vedmore’s License to Rome

