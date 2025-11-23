Last week,

returned the 4 posts it removed on behalf of Nicole Junkermann’s NJF Capital. However, soon after,

informed me that they geo-blocked 6 of my Junkermann-related posts in Germany. The platform didn’t inform me straight away. Instead, they only emailed me after I made public posts asking why they hadn’t informed me of the geo-blocks.

The email notification Substack sent me proved that it performed ZERO due diligence. The

didn’t even check the articles to see if any of the claims were true, which was something that I experienced during the prior round of censorship, too.

By not performing any legal due diligence, Substack are allowing Nicole Junkermann’s people to use Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation (SLAPP) tactics to silence my journalism. This constant abuse and harassment, levelled at public interest journalism, should not be acceptable on any platform, let alone a platform for journalists.

By documenting my ongoing legal battle against censorship, I hope to help create a fairer platform where journalism is protected. Rather than what we have now: an unaccountable way for the wealthiest in society to target journalism.

I need your help to do this. Support my work and fuel my ongoing fight against censorship

To Whom It May Concern,



Alastair here from Substack Standards & Enforcement. We are reaching out to let you know that we have received a legal complaint concerning alleged defamation of Nicole Junkermann in your following posts:



https://substack.com/home/post/p-177479006 - Claim of defamatory language: “Repeats claims that Ms Junkermann “employed illegal SLAPP tactics”, that she has “proven relationships” with Jeffrey Epstein, Peter Thiel, Ehud Barak and Elon Musk, and that existing injunctions are “invalid”. Accuses her of “strategic lawfare” and falsely asserts judicial misconduct.”

https://substack.com/home/post/p-175766886 - Claim of defamatory language: “Re-publishes enjoined claims that Ms Junkermann is a “Mossad super-spy”, “infiltrated the NHS”, and “flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express”, together with extensive republication of defamatory narrative previously removed under court order.”

https://substack.com/home/post/p-177202842 - Claim of defamatory language: “Reiterates false allegations of “links to Epstein, Peter Thiel, Ehud Barak and Pinchas Buchris”, and asserts that legal actions taken by Ms Junkermann are abusive.”

https://substack.com/home/post/p-177171478 - Claim of defamatory language: Accuses Ms Junkermann of “using lawyers to delete journalism”, refers to her as a “confirmed associate of Jeffrey Epstein”, and republishes imagery and statements previously removed by Substack and other platforms.

https://newspaste.substack.com/p/epstein-list-2-with-johnnyvedmore - Claim of defamatory language: “Written article with audio podcast (8 mins) alleging that Ms Junkermann “financed Epstein’s political network through Carbyne and NJF Holdings” and calling her “Epstein’s Bond Girl asset.” Text repeats false claims she is part of an Israeli intelligence-financial alliance with Barak and Thiel.”



Based on legal advice, we have limited the accessibility of those specific posts in Germany where such content has been determined to likely violate applicable defamation laws. Should you wish to contest the restrictions in the jurisdiction, it will be necessary to show that all statements subject to the complaint are based on solid, true facts and evidence. Alternatively, you may remove those particular statements from the posts and the regional restriction will be removed.



Best,



Alastair

When the 4 articles which were removed by Substack after a false DMCA and defamation complaint from Michael Oakes of NJF Capital, I was forced to make a similar response. However,

clearly did no due diligence. In fact, links to the majority of the accusations Substack want me to prove to be true are already included in the article. However, Junkermann’s defence is totally detached from reality. Junkermann denies being part of Carbyne911, and denies ever being associated with Jeffrey Epstein, Ehud Barak, Pinchas Buchris or Peter Thiel, even though their associations are on the public record. Not only are Nicole Junkermann’s associations with Epstein and Carbyne911 on the public record, direct communications between Junkermann, Epstein and Barak have been made available via the Epstein files.

Still, it seems that @Substack does no due diligence at all and does not even check any of the claims made by Junkermann’s people. My response was comprehensive.

Dear Alastair (Substack, Inc.)

I am responding to the continued Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation campaign by Nicole Junkermann and her representatives. Substack could easily have verified any of the information in the articles or videos themselves. Within the articles, there are links to all the information. Regardless, I have detailed my response to each defamatory allegation that constitutes NJF Capital’s routine abuse of legislation via SLAPP tactics. I have included links and images to all the necessary evidence, which proves what I claim to be true. I hope this will be the last time that Substack will give any credence to Nicole Junkermann’s outright lies and false accusations. Substack are allowing Nicole Junkermann to use SLAPP tactics to silence my journalism. It is the responsibility of Substack to prevent the use of SLAPP tactics. Your platform has previously failed to verify images, vital information, or do any due diligence. Substack is very quick to remove my articles without question.

I still demand all personal DATA processed by your platform. I demand full reinstatement of all the geo-blocked videos. The German people have as much right to this publicly available information, which is of extreme public interest.

Your platform is meant to be open and honest. Not a tool for censorship and harassment. That being said, I am also making an official complaint about the continued harassment targeting me and my work. By not verifying the claims and by not doing basic checks, Substack is allowing Nicole Junkermann’s organisation to illegally harass, stalk and intimidate me, as well as censor my public interest journalism. This is causing intentional harassment, alarm and distress, and I will be making a complaint to the UK police about this behaviour.

Here is my detailed response to each allegation, which I already made in a previous email, but your platform ignored my previous response.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-177479006 - Claim of defamatory language: “Repeats claims that Ms Junkermann “employed illegal SLAPP tactics”, that she has “proven relationships” with Jeffrey Epstein, Peter Thiel, Ehud Barak and Elon Musk, and that existing injunctions are “invalid”. Accuses her of “strategic lawfare” and falsely asserts judicial misconduct.”

“employed illegal SLAPP tactics” – Nicole Junkermann has taken out at least 5 interim orders against me from a Berlin Regional Court since 2019. Each one of those is a temporary order which is supposed to lead to a Defamation Court Case. She has used the interim orders as a way to have platforms like your pull down my work. That is not how they’re meant to be used. That is well known tactic in Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation. It is up to Substack to protect journalists on this platform against SLAPP tactics like this.

“proven relationships” with Jeffrey Epstein, Peter Thiel, Ehud Barak and Elon Musk – Nicole Junkermann appears on the official Lolita Express flight manifest three times. These documents were released in the 2015 case of Virginia Giuffre vs Ghislaine Maxwell, and the full flight manifest was released in the 2021 court case Virginia Giuffre vs Ghislaine Maxwell. Nicole Junkermann was publicly part of the Carbyne911 Board of Directors (formerly Reporty Homeland Security). She was also invested in Carbyne911 alongside Jeffrey Epstein, Peter Thiel, Ehud Barak, and Pinchas Buchris. This is all on the public record. These details are not only available via public business records, but also Forbes online and other major outlets have also reported these facts. Emails from Nicole Junkermann to Jeffrey Epstein have been released by the US government via the Epstein Files release. They show Nicole Junkermann communicating directly with Jeffrey Epstein and Ehud Barak about Carbyne911, referencing Amir Elichai. The latter two men appear alongside Junkermann on the official Carbyne911 Board of Directors page before Carbyne911 changed its board due my first article.

Accuses her of “strategic lawfare” and falsely asserts judicial misconduct.” – To use interim injunctions to have my Public Interest articles removed instead of a defamation case is a form of Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation. It’s been 6 years, and Nicole Junkermann has never taken me to court for defamation. It is true, she uses SLAPP tactics to hide my journalism, and Substack is currently allowing her to do this, which leaves you legally liable to court action. Anti-SLAPP laws have been introduced to protect journalists. Substack is breaching anti-SLAPP laws by allowing her to remove or geo-block my posts based on provable lies.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-175766886 - Claim of defamatory language: “Re-publishes enjoined claims that Ms Junkermann is a “Mossad super-spy”, “infiltrated the NHS”, and “flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express”, together with extensive republication of defamatory narrative previously removed under court order.”

“Re-publishes enjoined claims that Ms Junkermann is a “Mossad super-spy” – That is a lie. To quote the article’s central question, which is of Public Interest, I clearly state: “As for the central question: Model or the Mossad? It is something that will be speculated on for many years to come. To be seen as a beautiful super-spy isn’t the worst fate possible. She may not even be with Mossad; she could be a German intelligence agent, or perhaps she’s just been mixed up with some foul characters like Barak and Epstein.” I do not claim that Ms Junkermann is a “Mossad super-spy”. Still, she is lying to Substack that she has no links with very famous Mossad agents such as “Pinchas Buchris” and “Ehud Barak”. That dishonesty should also make you question the validity of her claims. Regardless, I do not make that claim.

“infiltrated the NHS” – While working with the previous heads of Israel’s Unit 8200 Cyber Division, and the Mossad, Junkermann became part of Matt Hancock’s MP’s NHS Healthtech Advisory Board. She did not declare her concurrent association with some of the highest-ranked officials in Israeli intelligence history, even though it was clearly a conflict of interest. One of Junkermann’s companies then applied for a major NHS Data contract even though she also owned a stake in Carbyne911 along with Jeffrey Epstein, Peter Thiel and Ehud Barak.

“flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express” – Flight logs clearly show she travelled on Epstein’s Lolita Express 3 times. She flew on all those flights with Jeffrey Epstein; two of the flights were just Junkermann and Epstein flying. To deny public available records is just another blatant fabrication by Junkermann. Substack should try searching the logs themselves. The representatives of Substack have clearly not read any of the articles they’ve removed.

extensive republication of defamatory narrative previously removed under court order.” – No court order has been issued to remove any article. Only temporary interim injunctions have been produced in lieu of court orders. Substack should be verifying these accusations and producing the court order. If Substack has never received proof or details of a court order, then why are you removing the posts? Only when they produce a court order to your platform should you act. That order must be valid. Substack must supply me with any such court order as evidence. If you have taken down my work without even checking the alleged court order applies, then Substack is liable for such damages. Due diligence should be part of the process. I don’t believe Substack has ever received any appropriate court order.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-177202842 - Claim of defamatory language: “Reiterates false allegations of “links to Epstein, Peter Thiel, Ehud Barak and Pinchas Buchris”, and asserts that legal actions taken by Ms Junkermann are abusive.”

“links to Epstein, Peter Thiel, Ehud Barak and Pinchas Buchris” – Again, it is insane for Nicole Junkermann to claim that she has no links to Epstein, Peter Thiel, Ehud Barak and Pinchas Buchris. They were all in business together via Carbyne911. Junkermann’s emails to Ehud Barak and Jeffrey Epstein have since been released publicly, including emails directly to her known business partner Ehud Bark. Epstein’s fight manifests show her travelling with Epstein 3 times. She was listed on the board of directors on Reporty Homeland Security/Carbyne911 homepages from 2017-2019. Substack cannot ignore that this is a totally dishonest claim by Junkermann’s people. It is insane for your platform to ignore these links.

“legal actions taken by Ms Junkermann are abusive.” – SLAPP tactics are abusive. This is recognised under the law. The amount of provable lies that Nicole Junkermann’s legal team has told Substack should be evidence of their tactics.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-177171478 - Claim of defamatory language: Accuses Ms Junkermann of “using lawyers to delete journalism”, refers to her as a “confirmed associate of Jeffrey Epstein”, and republishes imagery and statements previously removed by Substack and other platforms.

“Accuses Ms Junkermann of “using lawyers to delete journalism” – Nicole Junkermann has provably lied over and over again to platforms in order to delete my journalism. That is currently what is happening. It is obvious, and Substack should protect journalism from these tactics. They have clearly lied to your platform in order to have my journalism removed.

“confirmed associate of Jeffrey Epstein” – She is a confirmed associate of Jeffrey Epstein.

The images they accused me of using in the original complaints were not present in the articles. The fact that Substack took down these posts without even checking if the images were present again shows a lack of legal due diligence from the Substack platform.

https://newspaste.substack.com/p/epstein-list-2-with-johnnyvedmore - Claim of defamatory language: “Written article with audio podcast (8 mins) alleging that Ms Junkermann “financed Epstein’s political network through Carbyne and NJF Holdings” and calling her “Epstein’s Bond Girl asset.” Text repeats false claims she is part of an Israeli intelligence-financial alliance with Barak and Thiel.”

“financed Epstein’s political network through Carbyne and calling her “Epstein’s Bond Girl asset.” – I never say that Junkermann “financed Epstein’s political network through Carbyne and NJF Holdings” and I don’t call Junkermann “Epstein’s Bond-girl asset”. This is a total fabrication. All Substack has to do is check the video, and they’ll see I don’t say either of these statements. It is another fabrication which is easily verifiable.

Text repeats false claims she is part of an Israeli intelligence-financial alliance with Barak and Thiel.” – Again, there is no text claiming Junkermann is part of an “Israeli intelligence-financial alliance with Barak and Thiel.” Although it does reiterate her involvement with Carbyne911 which is already on the record. None of these accusations are accurate or true.

Links and Sources Proving Nicole Junkermann’s Involvement in Carbyne911

Nicole Junkermann key connections include co-investors like former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak (chairman and co-founder) and ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. Below is a compilation of links, documentation, and evidence from credible sources.

Note: Some details appear in investigative journalism (e.g., Unlimited Hangout, Johnny Vedmore).

Carbyne’s Wikipedia entry confirms the name change from Reporty Homeland Security and Junkermann’s role. “Reporty Homeland Security... rebranded [to Carbyne] in early 2018.” “International tech investor Nicole Junkermann joined the board in 2017 after her venture capital fund invested in the company.” - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Carbyne_(company)

TechCrunch reference: Carbyne raises $15M for its next-gen 911 service, as Founders Fund invests in its first Israeli startup... Founders Fund invests (Aug 2018) - https://techcrunch.com/2018/08/14/carbyne-raises-15m-for-its-next-gen-911-service-as-founders-fund-invests-in-its-first-israeli-startup/

Calcalistech (Ctech) article on Ehud Barak’s network details her investment and board role.

“In 2017, Junkermann was appointed to Carbyne’s board of directors, where she serves alongside Barak...” She “participated in Carbyne’s funding rounds,” including a “$50 million Series C round in 2016.”

Ctech: The Ties That Bind: Ehud Barak’s Business Network (Jul 2019) - https://www.calcalistech.com/ctech/articles/0,7340,L-3766639,00.html

Archived Company Page (Direct Evidence) - Archived Reporty website lists her as a director pre-rebranding. Team page shows Nicole Junkermann as “Director” alongside Barak and others. This is primary documentation of her early involvement in Reporty Homeland Security. - https://web.archive.org/web/20170123154036/http://reporty.com/team

Unlimited Hangout investigative report lists Reporty as part of her portfolio, with board confirmation. “Junkermann’s investment portfolio includes Reporty Homeland Security, which became Carbyne911.” “Nicole Junkermann is one of the directors of Carbyne...” References her personal site for investments. Promotional video: “Nicole Junkermann presents Carbyne.”

Unlimited Hangout: The Epstein Associate Nobody’s Talking About (May 2022) - https://unlimitedhangout.com/2022/05/investigative-reports/the-epstein-associate-nobodys-talking-about-the-idf-linked-bond-girl-infiltrating-the-uk-nhs/

Johnny Vedmore’s article cites her dual investment (personal + NJF Capital) and original board role.

“She was one of the only members of the original Carbyne911 board... invested in with both her private equity firm, NJF Capital, and with personal investment.” Notes her “very active role” initially; later removed from site.

Johnny Vedmore: Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad? (Mar 2020) - https://johnnyvedmore.com/2020/03/15/nicole-junkermann-3-0-model-or-mossad-carbyne911-their-covid-app-world-3-0-how-to-censor-news/

Forbes Mention in Funding Context - Forbes article on Carbyne’s COVID-era adoption references her as an investor. “NJF Capital founder Nicole Junkermann” joined advisors/investors, including Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, for Carbyne’s 911 app rollout.

Forbes: To Fight Coronavirus... New Orleans is Using a 911 App Backed by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund (Mar 2020) - https://www.forbes.com/sites/denizcam/2020/03/17/to-fight-coronavirus-new-orleans-is-using-a-911-app-backed-by-peter-thiels-founders-fund/

Additional Notes

Total Funding Context: Carbyne has raised over $100M across rounds (e.g., $15M in 2018 with Founders Fund). Junkermann’s stake is via NJF Capital, but exact figures aren’t disclosed in public filings.

Reporty Homeland Security Board of Directors Archived Page

Carbyne911 Board of Directors Archived Page https://web.archive.org/web/20190606162815/https://carbyne911.com/team/

These are Johnny Vedmore’s Junkermann Articles with all sources included via links within the documents:

Nicole Junkermann: The IDF-linked Bond Girl Infiltrating the UK NHS - https://newspaste.com/2019/07/18/nicole-junkerman-the-idf-linked-bond-girl-infiltrating-the-uk-nhs/

Epstein & Junkermann: September 1, 2002 – The Secret Senators and the Wexner War on Iraq - https://newspaste.com/2019/08/15/epstein-junkermann-september-1-2002-the-secret-senators-and-the-wexner-war-on-iraq/

Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad? - https://newspaste.com/2020/03/15/nicole-junkermann-3-0-model-or-mossad/

Evidence of SLAPP tactics aimed at my public interest journalism

This is a list of Nicole Junkermann’s acts of systematic censorship on other platforms

The following chronology outlines documented instances of censorship, drawn from Vedmore’s accounts and corroborated public reports. These events span from initial publications to recent platform takedowns, demonstrating escalation over six years.

• July 18, 2019: Vedmore publishes “Nicole Junkermann: The IDF-Linked Bond Girl Infiltrating the UK NHS” on Vocal Media, highlighting Junkermann’s Epstein connections based on flight logs. This marks the start of scrutiny.

• August 26, 2019: Vedmore releases “Epstein & Junkermann: September 1, 2002 – The Secret Senators and the Wexner War on Iraq,” detailing a 2002 UK trip with Epstein.

• December 2019: Junkermann obtains her first ex parte interim injunction in Berlin Regional Court against Vedmore, unbeknownst to him at the time.

• January 2020: Vedmore receives a bill for two-thirds of Junkermann’s legal fees related to the injunction, without prior notification or opportunity to respond.

• March 4, 2020: Indie Left News (@IndLeftNews) receives a YouTube geo-block for referencing Vedmore’s second article.

• March 19, 2020: A French “clickworker” (@Simon_Rjl) contacts Vedmore, revealing employment to monitor and manipulate Junkermann’s Google search results.

• March 2020: Former BBC journalist Tony Gosling’s interview with Vedmore is removed following a defamation complaint.

• March 27, 2020: Jason Bermas’s YouTube video “What is Nicole Junkermann’s Connection to Jeffrey Epstein?” is geo-blocked in Spain.

• April 16, 2020: The same Bermas video is geo-blocked in Italy.

• May 10, 2020: Obso9lescence’s YouTube channel receives a takedown for Junkermann-related content.

• June 15, 2020: Bermas’s “The Junkermann Files Revisited” is geo-blocked in the UK.

• June 23, 2020: Bermas’s “Epstein Update! The Junkermann Files Revisited!” is geo-blocked in Spain.

• December 18, 2020: Vocal Media removes Vedmore’s first article, citing name and image usage despite fair use claims.

• June 15, 2021: Trustpilot reinstates a Revolut review after Junkermann’s defamation complaint, upon evidence submission.

• September 8, 2021: Vedmore’s YouTube video “Junkermann 1.0” is geo-blocked in the UK and Germany.

• September 15, 2021: Multiple Vedmore videos (”Junkermann 1.0,” “2.0,” and “3.0”) are geo-blocked across Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Spain.

• March 23, 2022: Vedmore’s “Luntz/Wexner Analysis 2003” is geo-blocked in the same European countries.

• December 5, 2022: Bermas’s “Epstein Update! The Junkermann File Revisited” receives an EEA and Swiss geo-block.

• June 20, 2023: LowValueMail’s interview with Vedmore is taken down on YouTube via defamation claim.

• March 13, 2024: Vedmore’s read-through videos (”Nicole Junkermann 1.0” and “2.0”) are geo-blocked in Europe.

• May 21, 2024: Additional read-throughs (”Nicole Junkermann 3.0” and “The Epstein Files Week 2 Review”) are geo-blocked in Europe.

• January 8, 2025: Three Vedmore videos are removed from Rumble via DMCA request.

• March 27, 2025: Vedmore discovers the Rumble removals; after public escalation, Rumble informs him of the DMCA.

• October 23, 2025: Rumble reinstates videos without explanation, compensation, or apology.

• October 25, 2025: Substack removes four Vedmore articles following Oakes’s DMCA and defamation complaint, including false copyright claims. Similar takedowns target Frances Leader, Juli Mination, Loud MacLeod, Etienne de la Botie2, and Sean Ambrose for analyzing Junkermann-Epstein links.

Fuller Descriptions of Tactics Employed

Junkermann’s tactics fall into two primary categories: defamation and strategic litigation, both leveraged to suppress scrutiny of her Epstein ties, documented in flight logs for three trips, including Paris to Birmingham (August 31–September 2, 2002).

Defamation: Junkermann’s representatives have repeatedly labeled Vedmore a “conspiracy theorist” in legal complaints and platform communications, denying verifiable facts like the 2002 flights despite U.S. federal releases (e.g., Giuffre v. Maxwell, 2015; U.S. v. Maxwell, 2021). This undermines journalistic protections, causing reputational, emotional, and financial harm. False accusations of lying about Epstein dealings—reported by Forbes and others—have led to content removals on Google, YouTube, Rumble, and Substack, creating a chilling effect where collaborators fear similar reprisals.

Strategic Litigation: Junkermann has misused legal tools without pursuing full trials, including at least five Berlin ex parte injunctions to pressure platforms into censorship. DMCA requests, such as Oakes’s October 24, 2025, Substack filing under oath, alleged non-existent infringements, ignoring fair use for one cropped image. GDPR “right to erasure” has been abused to delist content from Google, shielding Junkermann from scrutiny amid public contracts. These SLAPP tactics have geo-blocked videos in Europe, removed interviews, and targeted unrelated creators, while Vedmore faced cost bills without due process.

Laws Breached and Punitive Measures

Junkermann’s actions breach laws in UK, EU (Germany), and U.S. jurisdictions. Below is a list with concise descriptions of risks.

• UK - Defamation Act 2013: False statements (e.g., Oakes false DMCA reports), defamatory labels (e.g., “conspiracy theorist”) causing serious harm. Punitive: Damages up to £350,000; aggravated awards; injunctions; costs on indemnity basis.

• UK - Protection from Harassment Act 1997: Repeated intimidation via legal threats causing distress. Punitive: Damages up to £817,000; injunctions; criminal penalties including fines/imprisonment.

• UK - Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (Anti-SLAPP Provisions): Abusive claims without merit. Punitive: Early dismissal; full cost recovery; penalties including fines.

• EU - Anti-SLAPP Directive (2024/1069): Cross-border abusive litigation targeting journalists. Punitive: Compensation for harm; cost protection; sanctions up to dismissal and fines.

• EU (Germany) - §186-187 StGB (Defamation): False injurious statements. Punitive: Fines or imprisonment up to 2 years; civil damages.

• EU - GDPR Articles 5(1)(a)/(d) (Lawfulness/Accuracy): Unfair/inaccurate data processing in complaints. Punitive: Fines up to 4% of global turnover; compensation under Art. 82.

• EU - ECHR Article 10 (Freedom of Expression): Suppression of public-interest journalism. Punitive: Moral damages (€10,000–€50,000); injunctions via ECHR petitions.

• U.S. - 17 U.S.C. §512(f) (DMCA Misrepresentation): Knowing false infringement claims (e.g., perjurious notices). Punitive: Damages including lost revenue/attorney fees; fines for perjury.

These breaches risk multimillion-pound liabilities, regulatory investigations, and reputational fallout, underscoring the need for accountability in protecting journalistic freedoms.

Junkermann denies this exists. Check it out yourself https://web.archive.org/web/20180419084949/http://carbyne911.com/team/

Substack has allowed itself to be a tool of SLAPP tactics. Because Substack doesn’t check any of the claims and, instead, removes content without any evidence, it allows SLAPP tactics to continue.

However, one of the most surprising aspects of this case is how brazenly Nicole Junkermann’s people lie about her well-recorded involvement with Peter Thiel, Ehud Barak, Pinchas Buchris and Jeffrey Epstein.

Nicole Junkermann appears to be totally detached from the legal reality. She has waged a 6-year campaign of harassment and censorship targeting my journalism. Now, with new SLAPP laws being introduced across Europe, this behaviour needs to come to an abrupt end.

I have sent a Letter Before Action to NJF Capital and Nicole Junkermann, stating clearly my intention to take legal action. Yet, still, she appears to believe that the laws don’t apply to her, a lot like Jeffrey Epstein did.