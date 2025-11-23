Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Frances Leader
9h

Black Nobility wives and part time gofers, eh?

Sean Ambrose
1h

I love your work mate.

In November 2024 and whilst at the rally for Palestine, I was targeted and hacked with the Israeli Pegasus software. The hack resulted with me having to go to the Apple Store and the Apple technician denying that Apple phones could be hacked.

Unbeknown to him I had already investigated how Apple phones were hacked with Pegasus and via the vulnerability in FaceTime and via WhatsApp. I had also learned that both Apple and What’sApp were taking legal action against Pegasus NSO but it was conveniently dropped in the preceding month being September 2024.

The Smart 911 App is essentially the Pegasus App but without the need for government to obtain warrant, reason let alone suspicion.

The Smart 911 App is already operating on the smart phones in more than 40 states in America and the citizens of the United States have no idea in regard to the extent they are being spied on.

Donald Trumps former political fixer, Michael Cohen was also in league with Epstein when they established the company known as Carbyne.

As for Junkermann, I wonder how she sleeps at night. The Smart 911 App is essentially spyware.

