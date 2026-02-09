Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Nicole Junkermann: The IDF-linked Bond Girl Infiltrating the UK NHS - REDUX - Read Through

This heavily censored article was the first part of a trilogy examining Nicole Junkermann's links with Jeffrey Epstein, Israeli intelligence & the UK NHS' Healthtech Advisory Board.
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Feb 09, 2026

For 7 years, I’ve been harassed, censored and targeted by Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Nicole Junkermann. She’s consistently lied about her close relationship to the child trafficking intelligence agency, and my previous work has been totally validated in the recent Epstein Files release.

Catch up on the work they’ve systematically hidden from you 👇

Johnny Vedmore’s Junkermann Saga In Full:

The Epstein Associate Nobody’s Talking About (2019)

Epstein & Junkermann: September 1, 2002 (2019)

Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad? (2020)

YouTube’s Schizophrenic Defamation Policy Goes Out The Window For Nicole Junkermann

Junkermann’s Strategic Lawfare Aimed At Substack Turns Farcical

The Epstein Vatican Connection: Johnny Vedmore’s License to Rome

BEHAVE!

Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com

Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

