Johnny Vedmore
Oct 26

10 months after deletion, Rumble has restored the videos. However, I am still demanding a public apology and compensation. If not, then I will continue to push the matter. It was only because I fought them that they did the right thing. But for 10 months, they did the wrong thing.

Michael Ginsburg
Oct 26

Are you on Odysee Johnny? Any takedowns there?

