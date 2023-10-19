Parallel Mike - To Burst the Bonds Which Chain Us

This week Johnny Vedmore spoke to Parallel Mike of the Parallel Mike Systems Broadcast and the Parallel Mike Podcast.

Mike has studied Theology, he's been a boxer and he ran in ultra-marathons until injury stopped him competing. He then became a counselor and social worker and is building a homestead in Poland.

Mike is now helping other people come out of the matrix and his shows offer amazing analyses of the coming economic decimation. One of the most amazing thing about Mike is his positivity, his belief in not limiting your goals and yourself generally, as well as being a thoroughly nice fellow. You will definitely enjoy this!

Parallel Mikes Homepage: https://parallelmike.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@parallelsystems

RokFin: https://rokfin.com/parallelsystems

Twitter: https://twitter.com/parallel_mike

LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/parallelmike