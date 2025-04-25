Rachel Wilson - Spycraft and Witchcraft Are Indistinguishable From Magic

The NEWSPASTE Podcast has returned after a short hiatus. Johnny Vedmore speaks to the infamous Rachel Wilson about occult feminism, Gloria Steinem and their links to intelligence agencies.

Rachel Wilson is an author, researcher, and homeschooling advocate. Her book, Occult Feminism: The Secret History of Women’s Liberation, details the true origins of feminism. Rachel covers various topics on her X and her YouTube channel, and she frequently debates feminists on the popular web-based debate channel The Crucible. She lives in the rural Midwest with her husband, where she homeschools their children.

