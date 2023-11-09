Richard Poe - The Soros in the British Crown

In this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast, Johnny Vedmore spoke to Richard Poe, a New York Times bestselling author, and a seasoned journalist, about the power and reach of the British Establishment. They discuss the rise of George Soros, and the help he received from the British Establishment throughout his lifetime.

Richard Poe is a fascinating writer and has an expansive catalogue of work. He's a truly an interesting fella. Apparently, Johnny made him act very bad.

Find Richard Poe at RichardPoe.com and follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/RealRichardPoe

