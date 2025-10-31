Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
Schwab and Thiel – Nuclear Apartheid: A Johnny Vedmore Read Through
0:00
-1:30:42

Schwab and Thiel – Nuclear Apartheid: A Johnny Vedmore Read Through

Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Oct 31, 2025

This is the story of how Peter Thiel’s father and Klaus Schwab ensured that tens of thousands of black slaves & their family members were eaten to death by radiation.  

Welcome to a very emotional edition of a Johnny Vedmore Read Through covering the article Schwab and Thiel: Nuclear Apartheid. This is an article which was very depressing to research. It’s a very hard story to tell. It’ll be available for all to read on 30th October 2025 and is already out for paid members on Substack and Patreon.

Read the article here:

Schwab and Thiel – Nuclear Apartheid - https://newspaste.substack.com/p/schwab-and-thiel-nuclear-apartheid 

Support Johnny's work on Substack and Patreon to get this content early

Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore 

Johnny's Substack - https://newspaste.substack.com/ 

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore 

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Johnny Vedmore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture