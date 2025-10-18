Schwab and Thiel – Nuclear Apartheid: A Johnny Vedmore Read Through

Welcome to a very emotional edition of a Johnny Vedmore Read Through covering the article Schwab and Thiel: Nuclear Apartheid. This is an article which was very depressing to research. It’s a very hard story to tell. It’ll be available for all to read on 30th October 2025 and is already out for paid members on Substack and Patreon.
Schwab and Thiel – Nuclear Apartheid
In 1967, Peter Thiel’s father, Klaus Thiel, was an expert in open-pit mining. When Peter Thiel was still an infant, his father was recruited by the apartheid South African regime to work on their clandestine nuclear weapons program. However, Klaus Thiel was not the only German named Klaus at this time who was working on the secretive South African plan to develop a nuclear weapon. A young Klaus Schwab was also doing business with the South African regime on behalf of the