Schwab Family Values
Sep 03, 2025

"Is the real Klaus Schwab a kindly old uncle figure wishing to do good for humanity, or is he really the son of a Nazi collaborator who used slave labour and aided Nazi efforts to obtain the first atomic bomb? Johnny Vedmore investigates."

Finally. As requested by a few people, I've done Johnny Vedmore Read Through of Schwab Family Values. This was such a massive article for me. I hope you all enjoy. 

Schwab Family Values - https://newspaste.com/2021/02/20/schwab-family-values/ 

