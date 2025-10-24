Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Oscar
Oct 25

The sheepfarm boys would be proud of this work. Nice job!

Freedom Fox
Oct 24Edited

Schwab, Kissinger, Nixon Opens China, WEF, CIA, Bush's, International Bankers, Hitler's Banker, Rockefeller's, Thyssen, WW I, 1800's. And the "ruling families" always make sure they retain their privilege and status. And profit from conflict.

https://freedomfox.substack.com/p/knowing-the-true-adversary

"After World War One the leading German steel magnate, August Thyssen, was very upset because the allies seized some of his companies for war reparations. And he was determined never to have this happen the next war. So he set up a series of banks. One in Berlin, named after himself, the August Thyssen Bank. One in Holland which had been neutral during World War, that was the bank, Scheepvaart voor Handel. And then a bank in Manhattan, The Union Banking Corp (UBC).

So no matter which side won the next war his corporations could move their stocks and bonds from one bank to the other. Now he even trained his two sons that they would have to preserve the family business the next war so he told one son that he would be a Nazi. And the other son that he would be a neutral. So no matter which side won the war the Thyssen’s would win."

...

"Now Hitler suspected that the Thyssen’s were cheating him right and left. And Thyssen was smart and by the time that Hitler declared war on Poland Thyssen figured the game was up and he fled the country. And proclaimed himself to be an anti-Nazi. The truth was he was making a profit on both sides. As were the Rockefeller's as were the Fords and DuPont’s and Bush’s. And to be fair, once they had invested in Germany what they were going to do? They couldn't emigrate with a steel mill. Their money was trapped there. So rather than take the loss some very greedy people made a war, made a war profit. And while American and British soldiers died they were making millions."

...

"So one of the reasons that Thyssen got away with it was that he had a very good lawyer. And his lawyer was Allen Dulles. Now, Allen Dulles was in charge of U.S. intelligence investigations in Germany after the war. It was very convenient. Because Allen Dulles was also the lawyer for the Thyssen’s. And also the lawyer for the Bush’s.

The law firm of Sullivan & Cromwell to which Allen Dulles brother belonged was actually the law firm that handled most of these bank transactions and set up the companies. They were the people who helped direct American investment in Germany during the 1920’s and 1930’s. And now it was up to the Dulles brothers to help their clients get their money back. In particular the Rockefeller's had to huge chunk of money in Brown Brothers Harriman which the Bush’s had invested in Thyssen empire. And the Rockefeller's had no sense of humor about going broke. They wanted their money back.

And so in 1951 everything had quieted down. Allen Dulles and his brother were about to become members of the Eisenhower administration. The New York bank that the Bush's ran was quietly liquidated down. Now, the Bush’s, Prescott Bush and Walker each got one share of stock worth three-quarters of a million dollars. So the Bush family took out $1.5 million in 1951 dollars. That's where the Bush family fortune came from. It came from the Third Reich. That was blood money.

Yes, the Thyssen’s were among the largest slave holders in the Nazi empire. They, they use their huge coal mines where they used Jewish slave labors as if they were disposable chemicals. Thyssen Steel was the United Steel, Vereinigte Stahlwerke, was the heart of the Nazi war machine. But they all got their money back.

After the war the Thyssen’s slowly brought money out of hiding from New York and Argentina and they began to rebuild. In 1971 they merged with another bank and formed the Thyssen-Bornemisza Group. Chase Manhattan Bank in New York owns 31% of this holding company. It’s now worth $50 billion.

So all of the poor Jewish survivors and American P.O.W.'s are trying to sue the Swiss banks. When the Bush family may have laundered more money than all the Swiss banks combined."

FF - What's the odds that Thyssen's and Schwabs weren't acquainted? That Escher Wyss and Thyssen's steel, munitions production weren't intertwined? That George HW Bush, the UN Ambassador in 1971 who voted for the PRC to take Taiwan's China seat in the UN, same time that the WEF was established with Kissinger in the Nixon administration working directly with Bush, Schwab as Kissinger's protégé? It's all one big public-private partnership of the same incestuous greedy evil bastards. Wealth, fortune and fame all acquired as blood money from slavery and war.

