Scrutinise The Leaders Of Protest Movements As If They're Police...

The police desperately want to infiltrate protest movements at the highest level. This isn’t a shocking revelation; the police have been infiltrating political movements and organisations since Robert Peel first sent his Bow Street Runners to work.

At the moment, I see all protests in Cardiff are managed by the same protest leaders. Some are funded by the Ministry of Justice, while the other side has links to Tommy Robinson and the English protest movement. If we are to prevent the systematic infiltration of protest movements by the police state, then we must be allowed to openly and freely scrutinise protest leaders.

However, protests and their counter-protests are often victims of a known psycho-social phenomenon. The inclusion of the police as an authority figure, observing and judging both sides of any protests, creates a situation in which each group becomes defensive about those protesting alongside them. This propagates a hypernormalised culture within each unit. Soon, no one questions their brethren by circumstance.

We have to apply greater scrutiny to protest leaders if we are going to have authentic protest movements, and they should accept it.

See Johnny Vedmore being pulled out of a protest movement in Cardiff - It Took 20 Police To Stop Johnny Vedmore... -

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