Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Searching For Stanley - A Johnny Vedmore Documentary

The first of three planned documentary films about J. Stanley Pottinger, the CIA agent central to managing the victims of Jeffrey Epstein & Ghislaine Maxwell.
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Nov 02, 2025

The first part of Searching For Stanley takes you through some of the major events in US history and reveals how CIA super spy, Stanley Pottinger played a vital role in everything from Watergate to Iran Contra, from the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. to the standoff at Wounded Knee, and from Kent State to Jeffrey Epstein.

You will also discover how the man who most recently acted as a central member of the legal team for victims of Jeffrey Epstein, was in a ten year relationship with CIA feminist/Playboy bunny/publisher, Gloria Steinem.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Johnny Vedmore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture