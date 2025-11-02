Searching For Stanley - A Johnny Vedmore Documentary

The first part of Searching For Stanley takes you through some of the major events in US history and reveals how CIA super spy, Stanley Pottinger played a vital role in everything from Watergate to Iran Contra, from the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. to the standoff at Wounded Knee, and from Kent State to Jeffrey Epstein.

You will also discover how the man who most recently acted as a central member of the legal team for victims of Jeffrey Epstein, was in a ten year relationship with CIA feminist/Playboy bunny/publisher, Gloria Steinem.