Sheriff Richard Mack on the NEWSPASTE Podcast with Johnny Vedmore

Johnny Vedmore and Richard Mack discuss life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness on this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast
Oct 28, 2025
Former Arizona Sheriff Richard Mack is the founder of CSPOA and established the “County Sheriff Project” movement. He argues for the constitutional power of the Sheriff to refuse to enforce unconstitutional federal laws.

Shreiff Mack served as the sheriff of Graham County, Arizona, from 1988 to 1996 and successfully challenged the anti-constitutional na…

