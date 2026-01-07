NEWSHOUND #9 - The Anti-Vaccinators - When a Jab Was Held to Be a Social Evil

In the ninth instalment of NEWSHOUND, @JohnnyVedmore takes a look at 125 years of vaccination propaganda, going from 1898, through time to 2014.

Being called an anti-vaxxer as a derogatory term isn’t a new occurrence. It’s actually something that has repeated for over a century and a half, since the first discovery of vaccines and vaccine technology. Johnny Vedmore looks at some of the pro-vaccination propaganda which was aimed at belittling the stance of people against mandatory vaccination.

Come on a journey through time with Johnny Vedmore and NEWSHOUND.