The Antivaccinators - Banned on YouTube
During COVID, YouTube banned this video after ten minutes of it airing. It is an exploration through time, exploring the history of those who oppose mass vaccination
NEWSHOUND #9 - The Anti-Vaccinators - When a Jab Was Held to Be a Social Evil
In the ninth instalment of NEWSHOUND, @JohnnyVedmore takes a look at 125 years of vaccination propaganda, going from 1898, through time to 2014.
Being called an anti-vaxxer as a derogatory term isn’t a new occurrence. It’s actually something that has repeated for over a century and a half, since the first discovery of vaccines and vaccine technology. Johnny Vedmore looks at some of the pro-vaccination propaganda which was aimed at belittling the stance of people against mandatory vaccination.
