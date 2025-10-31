Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The NEWSPASTE Podcast
The Authentic You - Therapy Bites with Dr Heath
The Authentic You - Therapy Bites with Dr Heath

Johnny Vedmore
Oct 31, 2025

Dr. Heath, the intriguing personality behind “TherapyBites”, is a psychology expert who offers bite-sized therapy for your brain. Through his YouTube channel, and on X spaces, he delves into various aspects of mental health, psychotherapy, and psychology. His content aims to inform, challenge assumptions, and promote understanding in the realm of mental health.

