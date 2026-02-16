Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The Best of Johnny Vedmore #3 - God, America and the CIA

Some of the prime Johnny Vedmore clips, including discussions on God and the CIA.
Feb 16, 2026

Johnny Vedmore will be releasing some of the best interviews and clips over the coming years in a best-of medley. The third edition includes interviews with people concerning political ideology, God, and the CIA. Clips are from The Johnny Vedmore Show, El Grupo de Los 50 Podcast, and TRUTHBOMB! All clips are from shows available on Johnny Vedmore’s channels or the NEWSPASTE channels, unless they’re on another platform.

