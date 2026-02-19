Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The Best of Johnny Vedmore #4 - Conservatives, Lyme Disease and NGOs

Some of the prime Johnny Vedmore clips, including discussions on Lyme and NGOs.
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Feb 19, 2026

Johnny Vedmore will be releasing a best-of medley of some of the best interviews and clips over the coming years. The third edition includes interviews with people concerning Lyme Disease and non-governmental organisations. Clips are from The Johnny Vedmore Show, Enemies of Humanity, the NEWSPASTE Podcast and TRUTHBOMB! All clips are from shows available on Johnny Vedmore’s or NEWSPASTE’s channels, unless they’re on another platform.

