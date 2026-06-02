The Bohemian Funnytrap

For many years, the key players in the music, film, and TV industries have been the Establishment’s go-to influencers for shaping public opinion.

Now that fewer and fewer people trust Stephen Colbert and his dancing needles, or know about Kevin Spacey’s ride on Epstein’s Lolita Express, the Establishment has turned to a unit they’ve been developing for at least a decade. Some of the biggest influencers today are comedians. From Tony Hinchliffe to Joe Rogan, comedians can clearly sway the masses, so it is no wonder that they have so many ties to the Technocratic Elite, such as Elon Musk and Peter Thiel. Ever since Joe Rogan became part of the suspicious Intellectual Dark Web, also made up of folks connected to Epstein, Johnny Vedmore has been watching the network morph and develop.

If you want to read any of Johnny Vedmore’s extremely well-sourced articles about people in Joe Rogan’s network, try:

Eric R. Weinstein’s “Great Replacement” - https://newspaste.com/2024/09/25/eric-r-weinsteins-great-replacement/

Musk and Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier - https://newspaste.com/2024/10/31/musk-epstein-the-third-culture-dossier/

DIE PALANTIR - https://newspaste.com/2026/04/02/die-palantir-junkermann-thiel/

To understand more about Bohemian Grove, watch Johnny Vedmore’s two-part NEWSHOUND on the subject:

NEWSHOUND #18 - Running Naked Through Bohemian Grove Part 1 - The Owl, The Mortarboard & The Dollar -

NEWSHOUND #19 - Running Naked Through Bohemian Grove Part 2 -

Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore