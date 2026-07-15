Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The CIA Wanted Whitney and Me to Misinform You - Members Only

As I helped Whitney Webb research One Nation Under Blackmail, the CIA sent various people to feed us false information.
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Jul 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Some of those who were sent to distract us from the Epstein case tried to feed us false information. The CIA were totally in charge of Epstein’s victims’ legal team, and since 2019, they have attempted to feed us false information on a number of occasions.

This is the first part of a members-only series which goes behind the scenes and reveals how vario…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Johnny Vedmore's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2026 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture