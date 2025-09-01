This is a Johnny Vedmore Read Through of The Epstein Associate Nobody's Talking About.

Originally published on Vocal.Media, this heavily censored article was the first part of a trilogy investigating Nicole Junkermann and examining her links with Jeffrey Epstein, Israeli intelligence and the UK NHS Healthtech Advisory Board led by UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock MP. This article was eventually pulled down and censored by Vocal.Media.

Read Junkermann 1.0 - The Epstein Associate Nobody's Talking About: The IDF-linked Bond Girl Infiltrating the UK NHS - https://newspaste.com/2019/07/18/nicole-junkerman-the-idf-linked-bond-girl-infiltrating-the-uk-nhs/

Read Junkerman 2.0 - Epstein/Junkermann September 1, 2002 - https://newspaste.com/2019/08/15/epstein-junkermann-september-1-2002-the-secret-senators-and-the-wexner-war-on-iraq/

Read Junkermann 3.0 - Model or Mossad? - https://newspaste.com/2020/03/15/nicole-junkermann-3-0-model-or-mossad/

Support Johnny's multifaceted journalism.

Become a Patron https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore .

Or Buy @johnnyvedmore a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Or find another way to support https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/

Find the #NEWSPASTE Podcast at: https://newspaste.podbean.com/

Watch #NEWSPASTY at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5soC5KwtEcWz42rzMuZlDgN

Watch #NEWSHOUND at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5tDxkOo9NYKOE6A9wRtMCVw