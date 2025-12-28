Johnny Vedmore reveals all the details behind the Epstein-connected Vatican adventure holiday he went on. This version includes extra media, photos, videos, and audio, which show that Johnny Vedmore was a target of intimidation by Italian and Vatican officials from the moment he stepped onto the tarmac in Rome.



This was a joint presentation by ⁨@JohnnyVedmore⁩ and ⁨@HistoryHomospod⁩ .



You can watch the extended History Homos Podcast episode without the extra media at YouTube or Substack -

You can see Scott vs William on TRUTHBOMB! with ⁨@JohnnyVedmore⁩





Special thanks to Scott The Lizard Abrams of ⁨@HistoryHomospod⁩ for not only hosting the podcast but for giving me moral support while I was in Rome.



Find all Johnny's links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Johnny's Substack https://newspaste.substack.com/

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Support him via KoFi - https://ko-fi.com/johnnyvedmore