The Genetics of Bill Gates
Aug 26, 2025

Who is Bill Gates, and where did he come from? In this @JohnnyVedmore Readthrough, we will learn about 700 years of Bill Gates' direct ancestry, and we will journey through the halls of past power to find the obscured truth about Bill Gates' family history.

Read the article here: https://johnnyvedmore.com/2020/10/13/the-genetics-of-bill-gates-treason-decapitation-exile-slavery-and-hiding-the-links-to-israel/ 

