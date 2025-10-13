The Great Reset is a Conspiracy Theory? - NEWSTHEORY with @JohnnyVedmore

Welcome to NEWSTHEORY, which will examine the use of the term “conspiracy theory” and how the enemies of truth wield the word today. In the first episode, Johnny Vedmore examines “historian” and “journalist” Andrew Marr’s crazy claims on The New Statesman that the “Great Reset”, which was launched by King Charles III, Klaus Schwab, and the WEF, is actually a conspiracy theory. Prepare to do mental loops.

NEWSTHEORY is a show examining the lengths the Mainstream Media will go to paint a real-life conspiracy with the “conspiracy theory” smear.

I think you’ll enjoy the style and the format. I will be tackling the “conspiracy theory” label more and more over the coming years.

If you have any suggestions for topics, please let me know!

Read the history of Klaus Schwab, his father’s work for the Nazi’s, his mentors Galbraith and Kahn, and Kissinger’s International Seminar by reading Johnny Vedmore’s Schwab Series:

Schwab Family Values https://newspaste.com/2021/02/20/schwab-family-values/

Dr Klaus Schwab; or How the CFR Taught Me to Stop Worrying & Love The Bomb https://newspaste.com/2022/03/14/dr-klaus-schwab-or-how-the-cfr-taught-me-to-stop-worrying-love-the-bomb/

The Kissinger Continuum: The Unauthorized History of the WEF’s Young Global Leader Program https://newspaste.com/2022/08/29/the-kissinger-continuum-the-unauthorized-history-of-the-wefs-young-global-leader-program/

Come to https://NEWSPASTE.com for more

Support Johnny’s multifaceted journalism.

Become a Patron https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore.

Or Buy @johnnyvedmore a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore

Or find another way to support https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/

Find the #NEWSPASTE Podcast at:

https://newspaste.podbean.com/

Watch #NEWSPASTY at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5soC5KwtEcWz42rzMuZlDgN

Watch #NEWSHOUND at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5tDxkOo9NYKOE6A9wRtMCVw

Watch #AuditEverything at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5sRTDTdhh_ICGF5hVByfE0i