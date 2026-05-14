The Jeffrey Epstein Podcast The Musical Part II

The album spans 2002 to 2005: while Jeffrey Epstein and Les Wexner use their significant influence to push the Americans into a war in Iraq, Ghislaine Maxwell has organised a group of grown women to fuel Epstein's insatiable appetite. However, the cock-sure enterprise is about to come crumbling down when a step-mother of a victim calls in Big Bad Detective Joe Recarey."



#1 - How About Jeffrey? - Epstein asks, “How About We Take Back What Is Ours? Greater Israel?”

#2 - Greater Israel - Leslie Wexner explains why war in Iraq is vital for the creation of Greater Israel.

#3 - Trump's Song to Epstein - Trump’s own words during this period about his friendship with Epstein. Originally reported in the International Money Man of Mystery article in the New York Metro.

#4 - Top Girls - Epstein and Maxwell’s gang of grown women groomers go out on the prowl for new fuel for Epstein’s insatiable lust for teenage girls.

#5 - Your Daughters - Epstein explains why he’s allowed to get away with his crimes. After all, he does design our Globalist Technocratic Panopticon of the future.

#6 - The Prince of Sweat - Prince Andrew Mountbatten sings his song to entice the ladies/little girls.

#7 - Victoria Has a Secret - Wexner’s second song reveals the secret which Victoria is hiding.

#8 - Detective Recarey Please! - The stepmother of one of Epstein’s victims phones the Palm Beach police, asking for Detective Joseph Recarey to stop this “Dirty Jeffrey Epstein”

#9 - No One Can Stop Us - Epstein’s hubris during this period led him to believe he was invincible and untouchable.

#10 - I'm a Recarey - Detective Joseph Recarey can’t be bought. Wealth and fame are irrelevant to him. Big Bad Joe is a man of Justice.

#11 - Call the CIA - As the police raid Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach property, necessity demands that Epstein call in the CIA to help cover up his crimes.

#12 - Pottinger and Boies - The CIA sent Epstein associates J. Stanley Pottinger and David Boies are to begin covering up and managing the disaster. Both will eventually represent the victims of Jeffrey Epstein as they manage the fallout.



I've been looking forward to introducing you all to this project. Although my work entails the comprehensive exploration of these subjects through long-form investigative journalism, I can also quickly tackle and explain them in a 3-minute song.



This is the sequel to my first Epstein musical. I composed all the music, wrote all the lyrics, and then used various tools, instruments, and programs to produce the entire. All the songs on this album are a combination of human and AI ingenuity. It is not all one or all the other. All of these songs were recorded on real instruments, and then remixed using an array of modern techniques.



You can listen to The Jeffrey Epstein Podcast The Musical Part I -

Find Johnny Vedmore on Spotify -



Watch the official music video for Trump's Song To Epstein here -

Read Johnny Vedmore's article, which originally exposed Elon Musk's dealings with Epstein: Musk and Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier - https://newspaste.com/2024/10/31/musk-epstein-the-third-culture-dossier/



Discover how Johnny Vedmore was chased around Rome by the Vatican on behalf of one of Jeffrey Epstein's close associates -

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