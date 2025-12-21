Anyone who knows me understands that I am always in a battle against those who censor my journalism. I only deal in stories which others tend to steer clear of. I am the guy who reports the hidden aspects of extremely complex and controversial cases.

I’ve also been a songwriter for about 30 years. I never pushed my music on anyone because I treat it as a hobby. Now, I intend to spend a lot more time merging my main talents. It’s never been easier to take any of the 100s of songs I’ve written and recorded over the past 30 years and reform them using modern music production technology. It’s actually quite insane.

The main motif of The Jeffrey Epstein Podcast The Musical is actually the old podcast theme I wrote on synth about 5 years ago. It seemed appropriate. Because in this very special album, I start to tell the story of Jeffrey Epstein’s operation in a way which will hopefully do various things:

I want to break the censorship algorithm by using the form of a parody comic musical, which I have seen used as a bridge on other occasions.

I want to make the information from the Epstein case more accessible to the masses. Songs are a useful way of expressing an idea or notion which is complex for someone to appreciate in writing.

I want to make people think. This is the start of telling a difficult story because the elements are vile. There are only a few ways to tackle such a subject, and it allows for an emotional juxtaposition. This project will not always be funny; some of it will be sad and thought-provoking. Parody helps swing you from one emotion to another and prepares the audience for an emotional journey that most refuse to take in everyday life.

It will highlight the circus-like nature of the Epstein case. In the manufactured world of the Big Tech algorithms, the Epstein case is ridiculous and senseless. However, to a journalist who knows the entire story, it all makes a lot of sense. Parody is the best way to present an artistic expression of the real lived madness.

It allows me to point out the famous Epstein associates who have been hiding their real and provable connections to the International Moneyman of Mystery. This is vital. I’ve written a lot about the connections between Jeffrey Epstein and people like Peter Thiel and Elon Musk. Everything gets hidden in the algorithm. In fact, at the same time as these people are having Big Tech platforms delist, geo-block and otherwise censor my work, I’m often left with only my music untouched.

I want to entertain people. I know the Epstein case inside and out, and I’ve been lyric writing for 30 years. Combining the two is a no-brainer. Parody allows me to have fun, make jokes, and be silly. It allows me to make fun of the people who have also falsely represented my articles. During a takedown request to Substack, one Epstein associate claimed that I clearly said that she was “The Mossad”. This was simply because I reported on her involvement with Epstein in a company called Carbyne911, alongside the former heads of the IDF and Israel’s Unit 8200. I never definitively called her “the Mossad”, but I can make fun of her own false claims that misrepresented my work. Parody allows me to do another thing I love, comedy.

I also love musical theatre. Don’t make judgments; we all have our weaknesses.

So, here we go. You are the first people to hear this very special comedy project. Thank you for all your support for my articles. I have loads more articles to come. There are so many interesting investigations in the pipeline. And I will also be releasing music of all kinds at the same time.

If you want to support my journalism, supporting my music is another way you can help. I’m a one-man band in every sense. Likes, subscribes, listens, views, or comments on any platform may help me break free of the technocratic cage.

This album is set to release on the 20th December, unless Ditto Music strikes again!

The Jeffrey Epstein Podcast The Musical - All Words and Music Copyright of Johnny Vedmore

Welcome to the Jeffrey Epstein Podcast

0:00 -2:19

Alice’s Secrets

0:00 -1:19

If I Had a Woman

0:00 -1:02

I Want You Daddy

0:00 -2:37

It’s Hard Without Ghislaine

0:00 -2:08

The Moshiach’s Return

0:00 -1:29

Moving Children

0:00 -2:11

Please…

0:00 -1:29

Shut Her Up! Shut Her Down!!!

0:00 -1:51

She’s Down With the Mossad

0:00 -3:13

Changing the Very Meaning of Life

0:00 -1:59

TechnoCRAZY!

0:00 -2:41

Mazel Tov

0:00 -4:17

Where Did You Go?

0:00 -3:07

He’s Coming!

0:00 -4:05

