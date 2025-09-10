The Kissinger Continuum: The Unauthorized History of the WEFs Young Global Leaders

In this episode of Johnny Vedmore Read Through's we look at the @JohnnyVedmore article - The Kissinger Continuum: The Unauthorized History of the World Economic Young Global Leaders Program. Read the full article here: https://newspaste.com/2022/08/29/the-kissinger-continuum-the-unauthorized-history-of-the-wefs-young-global-leader-program/

Kissinger not only helped to create the Harvard International Seminar, but he was also fundamental in the creation and funding of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leader initiative. In this article, we return to the very beginning, and we discover how a group of influential Americans created the CIA to fight Communism by targeting the youth with Leninist propaganda.

