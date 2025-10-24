Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The Meaty Battenbergular

The police are abandoning our communities. Maybe it's time for our communities to abandon the police and take the power back.
Oct 24, 2025
I walked into my local Co-op Supermarket yesterday. I needed dog food and watermelon sweets, STAT! I was about to stop a man who was carrying a Primark shopping bag made of fabric. He was clearly a crack-addled, homeless, toothless numpty, and, when I walked through the automatic sliding doors, he lurched into the shelf holding the Battenberg. I sensed his nervousness. I worked as a Night Manager in city centre hotels years ago, and my previous experience taught me to read people’s behaviour quickly. I knew what he was already. He was a meat thief, attempting to smuggle over £100 worth of steaks and ham joints out the front door. He was nearly home free, but then I walked in, desperate for watermelon sweets.

