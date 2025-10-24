The Mental Olympics of Accusation and Political Perception - Therapy Bites with Dr Heath

Dr. Heath, the intriguing personality behind “TherapyBites”, is a psychology expert who offers bite-sized therapy for your brain. Through his YouTube channel and on X spaces, he delves into various aspects of mental health, psychotherapy, and psychology. His content aims to inform, challenge assumptions, and promote understanding in the realm of mental health.

