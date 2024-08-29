The Mercurious Monologues Part 2

Here's the second part of this multipart series with a totally fascinating mind. You can find Mercurious on X @mcp358, and if you follow her work then you'll soon have you baffled. She has been involved with some of the greatest minds of the modern world.

I have spoken with Mercurious on a few occasions, but we hadn't recorded anything until now. It took me a few meetings before I could really follow along, this is partly because Mercurious is truly a genius. In this series, we're going to explore time, form, function, the control of information over many millennia, striding all the way back to the cradle of civilisation.

Strap yourselves in. Prepare for multiple sittings. Mercurious is about to blow your mind!

Find more Johnny Vedmore at https://newspaste.com/ or at https://johnnyvedmore.com/

Follow Johnny on X at https://x.com/JohnnyVedmore