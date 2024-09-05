Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The NEWSPASTE Podcast
The Mercurious Monologues Part 3
The Mercurious Monologues Part 3

Sep 05, 2024

Welcome to Part 3 of The Mercurious Monologues on the NEWSPASTE Podcast. You can find Mercurious on X @mcp358, and if you follow her work then you'll soon have your mind blown.

 In this series, we're going to explore time, form, function, the control of information over many millennia, striding all the way back to the cradle of civilisation.

Strap yourselves in. Prepare for multiple sittings. We're exploring the unexplorable.

