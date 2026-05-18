Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

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The New Labour Party Connections to Clinton and Epstein

Find out what the MSM won't tell you about the Epstein case with the musical NEWSHOUND himself, Johnny Vedmore.
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Johnny Vedmore
May 18, 2026
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You can read Clinton & Blair: The Third Way Dossier here

The Jeffrey Epstein Podcast The Musical

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