Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
2d

Palantir -

https://substack.com/@davidreed679811/note/c-285442477

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
2d

Johnny, you'd might think I'm crazy to say that I actually predicted this kind of outcome a few months ago. But here it is.

If you recall, I had contacted you a couple of months ago with my intention of a possible meet-up in your neck of the woods with a trip to the UK this summer.

I am (more recently) a big Metallica fan (their song 'One' is absolutely one for the ages/timeless and I can think of no other song that vibrates as much raw emotion as that one, musically, lyrically, and vocally). I was thus looking at their concert dates and had seen that they would be playing in Cardiff. I was thinking of getting tickets for us to attend in a nice gesture of surprise.

But, on the website to get the tickets, they basically required digital ID/facial recognition for their purchase. Yes, they did. I took it as a sign that this was not acceptable. I doubt the band itself is aware of all this heinous sh*t (as is the case to get NFL tickets and to access stadium premises for games in the U.S.). So, the idea died then and there.

And, it just further warned me that the UK was not a place that I could visit (even though I was dying to see the British Museum in London) given what I also write about and expose.

So, what you have written in this piece comes as absolutely no surprise to me.

It reflects the state of our Commonwealth prison/panopticon states that are now a reflection of, not the divine representation of God through our Monarch, but rather of the darkness of hell, or Satan himself.

As I've written about lately, Canada has also now been taken over by these dark forces. And, in particular, by Palantir - through their Canadian agent puppet Cohere.

It is a pity that I will most likely not get to visit the U.K. and its beautiful places in England, Wales, Scotland, etc. in the years to come. All because of the Aristocratic and parasitical sellout of the Epstein (Lords of Eppstein in Rodheim in Hesse) class that plagues our lands.

Thiel's Nazi Digital Panopticon is metamorphosing by the day into a vile/amorphic Satanic entity that knows no bounds. And nothing short of Divine Intervention will stop this beast.

I will occupy

I will help you die

I will run through you

Now I rule you too

Come crawling faster

Obey your master

Your life burns faster

Obey your master, master

Master of puppets, pulling your strings

Twisting your mind, smashing your dreams

- Metallica, Master of Puppets

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture