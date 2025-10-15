Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Dot Tester
Oct 15

Amazing investigative journalism. Well done and congratulations on part1.

2 replies
Angie
Oct 15Edited

Hi Johnny,

I think you'll find it interesting that in the conclusion of this very long but outstanding article by Canadian professor, Anthony Hall that Leslie Wexner had funded Debra Lipstadt's criminal case against David Irving who dared to challenge details of the Holocaust using solid research.

" Historian David Irving sued Deborah Lipstadt for libel arguing that the Holocaust Studies Professor had unfairly defamed him as a Holocaust Denier. Irving argued his massive book sales on aspects of WWII history had dropped significantly since his work had been demeaned in Lipstadt’s book, Denying the Holocaust. This text first appeared in 1993.

Not only was the decision made on the plaintiff’s side to avoid putting eye-witnesses on the stand. It was decided that Lipstadt herself would not testify. A number of rich and famous backers showed up to fund the defence of Lipstadt and Penguin Books. Among them was Steven Spielberg, Edgar Bronfman and Leslie Wexner, the original funder of Mossad’s Jeffrey Epstein blackmail operation. (See here) "

https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/on-the-condemnation-of-holocaust

2 more comments...

