This article is the culmination of more than seven years of intense research. I would not have been able to get here without my supporters.

In 2017, President Donald Trump appointed the son of the CIA super spy John Stanley Pottinger as an advisor. Soon after, Matthew Pottinger and his father, Stanley, established residence in their neighbouring homes in Twin Lakes, South Salem. From this point onwards, a select group of CIA-affiliated actors, including people who worked for Jeffrey Epstein’s enterprise in the past, began the operation to takedown Jeffrey Epstein.

This group were not heroes. This was the start of a CIA-led Fifth-Generation Warfare (5GW) era operation to co-opt the Epstein case in a plethora of ways, and to cover up the CIA’s central role in the rise of the so-called international moneyman of mystery. Jeffrey Epstein must have known that his fate had become precarious after his conviction. Pottinger’s group was set up to co-opt and control three things: the victims of Epstein’s operation, the legal cases against Epstein, and the narrative surrounding the case.

After I revealed Stanley Pottinger's and Jeffrey Epstein’s significant ties, the Department of Justice began reporting my progress to Stanley Pottinger’s business partner, David Boies. This is evidenced by the most recent official data dump in the Epstein Files, which reveals their communications concerning my work. I am referred to as a “journalist of concern” within these emails. This also reveals ongoing collusion between the Department of Justice and the CIA-affiliated legal team who were managing the legal case against Epstein and his estate. Soon after, I became the target of a coordinated defamation and disinformation campaign that involved Lady Victoria Hervey, Nick Bryant, Maria Farmer, Nick Cotton, and a convicted fraudster with at least 8 identities.

The CIA operation to manage Epstein started soon after his release from prison. I request that you review the links and sources I have included in this article. Although you can read this article as a standalone piece, reading the first three parts provides significant context.

I have been waiting 3 years to write this article because it was clear that people weren’t ready to have this conversation. Since then, much has changed. I am delighted to be the one to detail some parts of the CIA-led operations to kill Jeffrey Epstein. However, this article is not just about the takedown of Jeffrey Epstein; it is also about the aftermath and the US deep state’s use of Fifth-Generation Warfare psychological manipulation tactics to control the narrative concerning the Epstein case. Ironically, it was Jeffrey Epstein himself who funded the training in which Big Tech leaders learnt how to psychologically manipulate people via social media in the exact way we have seen employed in recent years. Welcome to The Pottinger Legacy.

Epstein: An Expression of George H.W. Bush’s CIA

The Epstein case is complex, and understanding the motivations of those involved is often challenging. Speculation in the case is rife. Some say Epstein was working exclusively for the Mossad, others claim the CIA, yet it is clear that he was both a political creature and represented the influence of the Globalists, who are creating the intelligence-led digital panopticon.

While researching the rise of Jeffrey Epstein, I discovered that many of those who mentored and worked alongside him at the start of his career had significant links to the CIA and, most notably, the Republican Party as moulded by George H.W. Bush. However, by the late 1980s, it appeared as though Epstein was working for the Democratic Party while being heavily tied to people who were in bed with the Mossad.

Although many commentators claim that Epstein was really a Mossad agent selling out America to a foreign intelligence service, that is a simplistic view that ignores the modern relationship between the CIA and the Mossad. It is also a convenient narrative which benefits the CIA agenda if propagated, as it paints the CIA as a poor, innocent victim being taken advantage of by a tongue-in-cheek caricature of an evil and opportunistic version of Judaism. However, as soon as you add context to this period of Epstein’s career in intelligence, some very inconvenient truths begin to emerge.

In this article, I will posit that Epstein wasn’t a turncoat betraying the CIA and secretly working for the Mossad. But, rather, his job was to align CIA and Mossad operations as an interlocutor for a relatively new kind of symbiotic relationship between American and Israeli intelligence. Moreover, I will posit that when Epstein began working openly alongside Bill Clinton at the White House in 1993, it was not on behalf of the Democratic Party. Instead, Epstein’s job was to select and control Democratic Party leadership hopefuls on behalf of a Republican leaning Central Intelligence Agency.

Epstein was highly successful in selecting and organising leadership candidates for the Democratic Party. He was so successful, in fact, that he was later tasked with training the future Technocratic Elite through John Brockman’s Edge Foundation.

However, the crux of this article will posit that the CIA not only trained Jeffrey Epstein but also planned and carried out his controlled takedown so that he could be imprisoned and murdered. One of the CIA operatives involved was central to Jeffrey Epstein’s early career at the CIA. By the late 1970s and throughout the early 1980s, John Stanley Pottinger was not only an accomplished CIA agent who was central to covering up the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., Watergate, the stand-off at Wounded Knee, the assassination of Orlando Letelier, and the Kent State Massacre, but he was also a best friend of George H.W. Bush. This was while Bush was director of the CIA and during the period when he first entered the White House as Vice President alongside Ronald Reagan. Epstein soon began running guns with Stanley Pottinger during the Iran-Contra affair and sought to ensure the political rise of his close friend, George H.W. Bush. This was also during a period that John Stanley Pottinger was in a long-term relationship with CIA faux-feminist icon, Gloria Steinem, too.

During their peak, this band of CIA agents was part of the same New York elite as Roy Cohn and Donald Trump. It is also through these Big Apple connections that Robert and Ghislaine Maxwell eventually became acquainted with Epstein et al. Thirty-seven years after Jeffrey Epstein and J Stanley Pottinger first shared an office together, the end came. In reality, Jeffrey Epstein’s death was carried out by the same small CIA-related New York clique which was sorting out its issues in-house.

One of the previous Democratic Party leaders, William Jefferson Clinton, knew both Epstein and Trump very well. Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein had previously been involved in different parts of organising and funding Iran-Contra for the CIA. Epstein funded part of the Iranian side of the CIA operation, alongside Epstein’s victims’ lawyer, Stanley Pottinger.

In Clinton’s case, he used his previous position as Governor of Arkansas to fund illegal arms smuggling to the Nicaraguan Contras via Mena, Arkansas. Clinton’s collusion concerning the Contras was covered in Jeremy Kuzmarov’s “Warmonger, How Clinton’s Malign Foreign Policy Launched the US Trajectory from Bush II to Biden,” where the author writes:

“Clinton tried to burnish his progressive bona fides by apologizing for selected CIA misdeeds—such as orchestrating the 1954 coup in Guatemala most notably—though continued to cover up for the Mena drug smuggling operation to the Nicaraguan Contras that he oversaw as Governor of Arkansas and sanctioned a State Department report whitewashing U.S. atrocities in El Salvador. Clinton released some Kennedy assassination documents while saying on the campaign trail that Oswald was the lone assassin.”

It should also be noted that Donald Trump’s association with Epstein, the Clintons, and the Democratic Party machine in general was during the era when both Epstein and Clinton were linked to well-reported CIA operations. It also covered the same period that Mark Middleton introduced Epstein to the Clintons’ White House, with Epstein making 17 visits in 1993 and 1994 alone.

Trump had begun his political career in the late 1980s, before his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein flourished. Even though he was officially registered as a Democrat, a Republican political organiser named Mike Dunbar founded the “Draft Trump for President Organization”. Dunbar believed Trump could be a better choice for president than the other candidates.

It seemed that Trump didn’t really care which party would bring him to the presidency, and he quickly registered himself as a Republican. Trump purchased advertisements, proposed policies, and delivered a passionate speech at the Rotary Club luncheon in New Hampshire. However, Trump released his infamous seminal work, “The Art of the Deal,” in 1987, and soon, the former head of the CIA and then-Vice President, George H. W. Bush, became the presumptive nominee. Trump praised Bush and took a back seat.

It wasn’t until Ross Perot created the Reform Party of the United States of America that Trump made a return to politics. However, during that period, Trump was also being groomed by the Democratic Party’s supposed number one kingmaker, Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein had been grooming and funding a range of Democratic Party leadership hopefuls, including Chuck Schumer, Jeff Bingaman, Joe Lieberman, John Kerry, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Bill and Hilary Clinton, Chris Dodd, Bill Bradley, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, Mark Pryor, John Glenn, Bill Richardson, Eliot Spitzer, and Stacey Plaskett. Although Epstein’s funding was focused on the Democratic Party, he also contributed to a handful of Republican candidates, including George H.W. Bush, John Kasich, Bob Packwood, and Bob Dole.

When Clinton won the 1992 Presidential election, he was a CIA-linked Third Way centrist taking the baton from the former CIA director, George H.W. Bush.

As previously mentioned, Trump had sung Bush’s praises during the previous election, and Epstein was donating to Bush. This connection should not be overlooked. An argument could be made that these connections show the CIA and the Republican Party were taking control over the leadership of the Democratic Party in the only way they knew how, through subterfuge and compromise. If true, Epstein’s entire operation makes more sense as he was targeting and compromising nearly exclusively members of the Democratic Party. After all, why would the Democrats systematically compromise themselves?

Regardless of the nuance, Jeffrey Epstein had a long career working in intelligence. We already have a substantial body of information in the public domain that demonstrates he had significant ties to Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and J. Stanley Pottinger, as well as many other important players, who also have considerable intelligence links. The fact that Jeffrey Epstein was also exposed as a prolific sex offender was always likely to become an issue for the powerful elites and the organisations that were tied to him, including JP Morgan and the CIA. Eventually, they had to manage the affair. Although I will tackle parts of the CIA-led operation to takedown Jeffrey Epstein in this article, I have also discovered evidence of JP Morgan funding supposed indie media sites and journalists from 2014 onwards. Some of those sites would become hyper-focused on the Epstein narrative.

Some of this article will also be very uncomfortable for those who believe the official version of events, and those who have supported CIA-linked actors who worked with Epstein and later claimed to be victims. The truth is rarely comfortable.

The CIA Co-opts the Civil Cases

In July 2009, when Epstein was released from jail, his solicitor was quoted as saying that the “difficult part of his life is ending.” Epstein hoped to draw a line under his prior offending and move on as though nothing had happened. However, many victims were lining up for restitution, and, as with any big-money case, there were some vultures, too.

Any good legal advisor could have told Epstein that more trouble was to come, which gave Epstein’s main legal team, including Darren Indyke, an opportunity to stay ahead of the crises.

Epstein never stopped working while in prison. For most of his prison sentence, he was required to sleep in his cell and was granted a work pass to leave for 6 days per week. Upon being released from prison, Jeffrey Epstein went straight back to funding the training of future leaders of the coming Technocratic era. For instance, a day and a half after Epstein left prison, a course on Synthetic Genomics took place at SpaceX, co-funded by Jeffrey Epstein and Elon Musk.

Epstein wasn’t only a workhorse; he was one of only a few men with his specific set of skills employed by the agency.

Even during Epstein’s open-door prison sentence, the crows were circling. In August and September of 2008, Bradley Edwards, one of Virginia Giuffre’s key legal representatives, filed three separate lawsuits against Epstein on behalf of two women who were described as 13/14 years old when the abuse occurred and a Jane Doe who also claimed she was a minor when the abuse took place. In response to these civil lawsuits, Epstein filed a lawsuit against lawyers Scott Rothstein and Bradley Edwards, alleging that Rothstein had orchestrated an extortion scheme tied to his $1.2 billion Ponzi scheme. Epstein wasn’t going to go back to prison without a fight.

Epstein alleged that Rothstein encouraged or fabricated exaggerated claims against him to generate large settlements. He also alleged that Bradley Edwards, who had been employed at Rothstein’s firm, was advancing baseless claims and inflammatory statements. By portraying some of the accusers as willing adult participants, Epstein was showing his teeth, and there was some truth in his allegations. He sought to deter further accusers, but as the number of accusers increased, it became clear to everyone involved that the end was near. It was only a matter of time.

The first time that Virginia Giuffre was contacted by the FBI concerning her time working for Epstein’s operation was in 2007. During the original Palm Beach investigation, Giuffre, then Roberts, was briefly contacted by telephone. In 2008, the Australian Federal Police spoke to her in person, but she refused to discuss her work with Epstein until 2011. The first documented in-person meeting Virginia Giuffre attended with the FBI was in Australia on 17th March 2011 at the US Consulate in Sydney.

There was a significant difference between Epstein’s previous accusers and Virginia Giuffre. Most of the accusers were alleging Epstein abused them while they were school kids, whereas Virginia Giuffre had played a central role in Epstein’s operation. Giuffre also presented new evidence, namely a photograph of her and Prince Andrew, which would later become scandalous.

There was another extremely significant reason why Virginia Giuffre differed from the previous accusers. Giuffre groomed children for Epstein, including while she was an adult. Epstein had previously claimed his accusers were willing adults, and some of the other witnesses’ testimony could also be construed that way. Virginia Giuffre also entered into a specific non-prosecution plea agreement, which is effectively a guilty verdict.

In Virginia Giuffre’s depositions, she admitted to recruiting several young women for Epstein, including while she was an adult. Tony Figueroa, an ex-boyfriend of Virginia Giuffre, testified that they had recruited high school-aged girls together. Figueroa claimed that after he and Virginia recruited the schoolgirls, they drove them to Epstein’s El Brillo Way mansion in Palm Beach, and he waited outside while Virginia Giuffre escorted the newly groomed girls to Epstein. Juan Allesi, Epstein’s housekeeper, claimed that Virginia Giuffre frequently visited the Palm Beach home and brought “many” young girls with her. Joseph Recarey, the lead Palm Beach detective on the case, referred to Virginia Giuffre in his 2016 deposition as someone who recruited other young girls for sex with Epstein. The uncomfortable fact that Virginia Giuffre lured and groomed young girls for Epstein to abuse was something that Maxwell and Epstein’s legal teams used to undermine her credibility.

Virginia Giuffre returned to the US after the FBI questioned her, with the intention of retaining Bradley Edwards as her attorney. As I reported in The Pottinger Ultimatum, the same night Giuffre returned to the US, Bradley Edwards was contacted by the CIA super-spy, and Epstein’s close friend and neighbour, J. Stanley Pottinger, who was at the time working with the legal legend David Boies. In Edwards book Relentless Pursuit, he makes his suspicions extremely clear, stating:

“Was Stan working with Epstein? Was David? Had Epstein tagged Virginia’s passport in order to receive a ping from the Justice Department if she ever entered the country? Despite these thoughts, which were a bit frantic, I told Stan that I had recently been contacted by Virginia Roberts and divulged parts of her story that had already been made public. But nothing else. A couple of days passed, and Stan called again. “David and I would like to meet with you. How soon can you fly to New York?” I gave him a proposed itinerary. He told me to call him when I landed, and he would tell me where to meet them. Waiting until the last minute to figure out where to have lunch is not an unusual thing for people to do in New York, but given my lurking suspicions, I found it odd. It smelled like an Epstein setup.”

Indeed, this was an Epstein setup. Bradley Edwards and Virginia Giuffre were soon thereafter persuaded to meet with Stanley Pottinger and David Boies, who happened to be located in the same buildings as Jeffrey Epstein’s primary legal counsel, Darren Indyke. Even when Bradley Edwards first met with Pottinger and Boies, he knew that the latter had some connection to Epstein because of a trash pull from raids on Epstein’s house. During that meeting, Pottinger also admitted to Edwards that he had previously shared an office with Epstein. Of course, he didn’t mention that it was while they were working on Iran-Contra for the CIA, nor that he was a neighbour of Epstein. Pottinger’s house was 500 metres from Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion. Regardless of Edwards’ suspicions, he formed a legal firm with J Stanley Pottinger soon after.

In the context of what comes next, this is the moment that Bradley Edwards became part of the CIA-led operation to takedown Jeffrey Epstein. In Relentless Pursuit, Edwards makes it very clear that he believed Pottinger was a CIA spy, stating “I came to see that Stan is like the character “the Wolf” from Pulp Fiction” and that “Stan, in my view, was David Boies’s personal 007”. He even admitted asking Pottinger: “But are you in the CIA or are you not?” and also asking him “if David had hired him out of the CIA to be his operative because of his former high-end government connections.” Edwards was correct to ask those questions. However, David Boies didn’t hire Pottinger out of the CIA; they were the CIA. Essentially, Bradley Edwards didn’t only know he was working with CIA agents; he became part of a CIA front organisation: the Edwards Pottinger law firm could easily have been retitled Edwards CIA, and it’d still be true.

The CIA needed to control the information. Before the authorities’ reluctant release of the Epstein Files, the majority of new information revealing the true nature of Epstein’s wider operation would be discovered through witness testimony. If the CIA were in control of which evidence is admitted into the record, they would control the narrative.

The Pottinger Legacy

John Stanley Pottinger’s son, Matthew Pottinger, appeared to have followed in his father’s footsteps and pursued a career in espionage. Matthew Pottinger graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a degree in Chinese studies and is fluent in Mandarin Chinese. He reportedly worked as a journalist for Reuters and The Wall Street Journal, though, in the context of the rest of his career, this appears to be a cover story.

It is claimed that Matthew Pottinger reported on sensitive topics related to China and had multiple encounters with Chinese authorities. In a 15th December 2005 article for The Wall Street Journal titled “Mightier Than the Pen,” Pottinger explained why he quit journalism to join the Marine Corps. Matthew Pottinger recounts one incident when the Chinese secret police, in the middle of the night, demanded to search his belongings. Pottinger flushed his interview notes down the toilet and swallowed the scrap of paper which contained a source’s phone number.

Although this could be the actions of a journalist, this behaviour is more likely that of a spy. The Baron news site reported in April 2020 that:

“Pottinger left journalism in 2005 to join the US Marine Corps and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. In his Journal essay, he said he was inspired to make the career change after viewing an “obscene” video of an American being beheaded by a terrorist in Iraq.”

If we analyse Matthew Pottinger’s career path and trajectory, it is much more likely that he didn’t quit journalism to become a US Marine. Instead, he went from being a spy like his father to a period of combat training. In fact, Pottinger didn’t simply become a grunt; he joined the US Marine Corps as an intelligence officer, serving from 2005 to 2010.

During his service, Matthew Pottinger started working closely with Lt. General Michael Flynn. This included co-authoring an influential intelligence reform report with Michael Flynn in 2010, entitled “Fixing Intel: A Blueprint for Making Intelligence Relevant in Afghanistan.” The latter paper is a highly comprehensive analysis of military intelligence within a war zone. Clearly, Matthew Pottinger was working at the top level of US intelligence.

In 2010 and 2011, Matthew Pottinger served as the Edward R. Murrow Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), described as a “prestigious fellowship for journalists.” Notably, Jeffrey Epstein was a member of the Council on Foreign Relations from 1995 to 2009. Other previous CIA-linked members of the CFR include former CIA Directors such as George H.W. Bush, Allen Dulles, Robert M. Gates, R. James Woolsey, David Petraeus, William J. Burns, Porter Goss, John M. Deutch, Michael Hayden, and George Tenet. Many experts would say that the CFR and the American intelligence apparatus, including the CIA, are inextricably linked.

After Matthew Pottinger’s stint at the Council on Foreign Relations, he again followed in the footsteps of his father. John Stanley Pottinger had gone to New York at a similar age, while organising Iran-Contra for the CIA, and, alongside his business partner and co-conspirator, Cyrus Hashemi, he created a New York-based investment firm, as I previously reported in The Pottinger Supremacy. Matthew Pottinger also went to New York to work in investment management. He assumed responsibility for running Asia research at Davidson Kempner Capital Management, a multi-strategy hedge fund. Pottinger also established a small Asia-focused risk consultancy firm. While Matthew Pottinger focused on developing his financial acumen and building contacts in New York, his new mentor, Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, had begun developing a comprehensive Fifth-Generation Warfare (5GW) strategy for the United States military.

Unlike the kinetic warfare of the past, 5GW is mostly non-physical. Instead of firing bullets and bombs, the Fifth-Gen warrior’s military tactics involve information manipulation, psychological operations, cyberattacks, social engineering, cultural influence, and perception management. In 5GW, the frontline includes Big Tech companies, media organisations, and governments. These entities work together to control populations with limited physical violence. Instead, the assault is psychological, the lines between war and peace are almost undefinable, and allegiances are blurred by default.

After Matthew Pottinger and Lt. General Michael Flynn worked together on their 2010 intelligence report, Flynn took up various military leadership roles, including roles supporting at the Department of Defense’s Joint Special Operational Command, which is described as a sub-unified command of the USSOCOM that oversees and coordinates the United States Military’s most elite and sensitive Tier 1 units. There are no official public records or rosters for members of the JSOC’s Tier 1 units because the operations involve highly classified special mission units, such as Delta Force, SEAL Team Six, the Intelligence Support Activity, and the 24th Special Tactics Squadron. If Matthew Pottinger and Michael Flynn were working with each other during this period, it wouldn’t be on any public record.

Matthew Pottinger had gone from a journalist who flushed documents down the toilet in China to a special advisor to one of the most prominent pioneers and proponents of non-kinetic warfare, and then back to civilian society. Any keen observer may recognise the pattern of a high-level intelligence agent, a path well trodden by Matthew’s father, John Stanley Pottinger, 30 years prior.

In July 2012, Lt. General Michael Flynn became the 18th Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). According to media reports, Flynn clashed with the Director of National Security James Clapper, while at DIA, with Flynn writing in his book The Field of Flight:

“I was fired as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency after telling a congressional committee that we were not as safe as we had been a few years back.”

Seymour Hersh expanded on Flynn’s dissent in his 2017 work “The Killing of Osama bin Laden” by quoting a retired Army colonel, Patrick Lang, saying:

“He thought truth was the best thing and they shoved him out. He wouldn't shut up.” Flynn told me his problems went beyond Syria. “I was shaking things up at the DIA—and not just moving deck chairs on the Titanic. It was radical reform. I felt that the civilian leadership did not want to hear the truth. I suffered for it, but I’m OK with that.”

From 2014 onward, as far as the average observer could make out, General Flynn began working in the private sector while engaging in partisan political activism. In Early 2016, Flynn was advising Republican presidential candidates before formally joining Donald Trump’s campaign as a national security advisor. Once Trump was elected in 2016, the Tier 1 military intelligence chiefs who were pushing all-out Fifth-Generation Warfare tactics were given unlimited power by Trump. Even though psychological operations have been ten a penny throughout America since at least World War 1, in comparison to the operations of yesteryear, 5GW is an all-pervasive attack on absolutely every sense.

Between the time that General Michael Flynn joined Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 and the present day, one of the most significant emerging scandals in modern Western history, the case of Jeffrey Epstein, would become a 5GW operation. The Epstein case threatened to swallow every part of the American political spectrum. Epstein wasn’t simply a Democrat or a Republican; he didn’t occupy a standard position on the political spectrum. Epstein represented an apolitical entity, the Central Intelligence Agency. The CIA had spent decades co-opting every side of the political spectrum, and Epstein had mingled with everyone. There wasn’t a part of the Establishment infrastructure which hadn’t colluded with the child trafficking CIA agent. The Epstein case was the perfect candidate for a 5GW makeover.

From around 2007/8, a key solicitor for Epstein’s victims, Bradley Edwards, had been communicating with Epstein’s legal team. By 2009, Epstein was taking legal action against Edwards and Rothstein, exploiting Rothstein’s extreme fraud to undermine the cases against him. The relationship between Jeffrey Epstein and Bradley Edwards deepened over the following decade, eventually becoming akin to a friendship. At one point, they even began meeting regularly at Starbucks in Boca Raton to discuss the myriad cases they’d entangled themselves in. Regardless of the intentions of those involved in the Ground Zero case, much of the information was already in the public domain, and by 2016, journalists such as myself were beginning to examine it. It was only a matter of time before the CIA could no longer control the information, and one of the key tenets of 5GW is, if you can’t control the zone, flood the zone instead.

First-Hand Fifth-Generation Warfare

In 2017, the rules of the game had changed. Donald Trump had won the presidency, and as soon as he did, he began bringing proponents of Fifth-Generation Warfare into his White House. Steve Bannon and General Michael Flynn were both early adopters of modern psychological warfare tactics, and they began to introduce new personnel to Trump’s White House. Following his official appointment as National Security Advisor on 18th November 2016, Flynn immediately began assembling his team. He prioritised his trusted associates made during his military career. This included Reagan-era official K.T. McFarland, Keith Kellogg, the eventual NSA Chief, and Ezra Cohen-Watnick, who had ties to both Bannon and Flynn. On Pottinger’s appointment, Bannon said:

“Pottinger is a hawk, but he’s looked at as an honest broker.”

It was General Michael Flynn who directly facilitated hiring Matthew Pottinger to join Trump’s team. Flynn had officially been Trump’s first National Security Advisor, and by this period, Matthew Pottinger was being described as Flynn’s protégé. The New York Times reported on Pottinger’s appointment on 4th April 2017, stating:

“In switching careers, he was following the pattern of his father, J. Stanley Pottinger, a lawyer who ran the Justice Department’s civil rights division during the presidencies of Richard Nixon and Gerald R. Ford. The elder Mr. Pottinger left the Justice Department to open his own investment banking firm in New York. While in New York, he dated Gloria Steinem, had a short stint as a filmmaker and began a career as an author.”

Of course, the so-called Grey Lady, which has historically been complicit in building and maintaining cover for CIA agents, such as Stan Pottinger, didn’t mention his involvement in spy craft. Even though The New York Times was one of the first newspapers to report on Stanley Pottinger’s participation and potential indictment for arranging Iran-Contra during the mid 1980s, they seem to have conveniently forgotten their own reporting.

Matthew Pottinger was officially appointed to the National Security Council as Senior Director for Asia and later served as Deputy National Security Advisor from September 2019. Officially, Matthew Pottinger served as a key advisor on U.S. policy toward China, North Korea, and the broader Indo-Pacific region. One former aide to President Barack Obama noted about Pottinger’s appointment:

“To me, it’s remarkable that anyone of that decency and quality made it in with Flynn.”

However, in 2017, Matthew Pottinger was based in more than one house painted white. He also occupied another house on Twin Lakes Road, South Salem, next door to his father’s base of operations. As reported in the Pottinger Ultimatum, Stanley Pottinger bought 49 Twin Lakes Road in South Salem from Robert Fox in 1989, a year before he purchased his primary residence in Palm Beach. In fact, Matthew Pottinger had grown up mainly at 616 Island Drive in Palm Beach, which his father had purchased in 1990 and was located 500 metres away from Jeffrey Epstein’s El Brillo Way mansion, which Epstein also purchased in 1990. Both Stanley Pottinger and Matthew Pottinger had been close neighbours of Epstein.

Stanley Pottinger’s Twin Lake property is even listed on various court filings in the action between Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell. However, the court documents do not yet list that John Stanley Pottinger, David Boies, and various members of the Edwards Pottinger law firm had created a front organisation to employ and pay a witness in the case against Maxwell.

Pottinger and Boies Federal Anti-Fraud Enforcement LLC (FAE), registered at the Twin Lakes property, purportedly focused on health care compliance. Those representing the FAE included Brittany Henderson, Shanna Praga, Margaret Cassidy, John LaTemple, and Maria Farmer. The inclusion of Maria Farmer in an organisation involving many of the key legal representatives for Epstein’s victims means that she was employed by Pottinger and Boies when she entered her 2019 affidavit as a witness in the case between Giuffre and Maxwell. That affidavit had raised a conflict of interest about Alan Dershowitz’s involvement in Epstein’s legal team. Maria Farmer claimed to have witnessed Alan Dershowitz following girls dressed in school uniforms up the stairs at one of Epstein’s New York properties. It appeared to be a targeted attempt by Epstein’s victims’ legal team to create witness testimony ad hoc, which could take a key member of Epstein’s legal team out of the game.

However, Maria Farmer had a broader 5GW role. Since 2019, Maria Farmer has appeared on nearly every platform in the independent media conspiracy realm. This is how I first became acquainted with her, and it led to our direct communication. In turn, my experience with Maria led me to investigate her, and, in doing so, I soon discovered John Stanley Pottinger’s role in the affair. It wasn’t only her involvement with the FAE that linked Pottinger and Farmer; they were also in a more intimate relationship. Maria Farmer openly talked on many since-deleted podcasts about facets of her relationship with Pottinger, a man she describes as a drunk. From 2019 onwards, alongside Virginia Giuffre, Farmer became the victims’ voice in the media. She’s appeared on everything from mainstream outlets like CNN to less mainstream outlets, such as podcasts with Jason Bermas and Whitney Webb.

In 2019, Maria Farmer made an appearance on Whitney Webb’s UnlimitedHangout Podcast, which garnered a lot of attention. At the time, Maria Farmer claimed to be the first person to have reported Epstein to the FBI, which, if true, would make her an extremely credible witness. She also claimed that she was dying of cancer. However, she didn’t mention that she was in an intimate relationship with the Central Intelligence Agency’s J. Stanley Pottinger and that she had been working with him as part of the Federal Anti-Fraud Enforcement LLC.

Many of the claims made by Maria Farmer on independent media channels were outlandish at times and concentrated on Epstein being central to a Jewish cabal which was really in control of wider society. However, Farmer also appeared during this period on various Mainstream outlets that did not feature any of those claims. In fact, her early media appearances on the MSM were not only tame, but they included Farmer admitting that she was grooming children on behalf of Epstein and Maxwell while she was in her mid-20s.

Maria Farmer started contacting me in 2020. At first, she was very complimentary and kind. In time, she asked me to investigate the people she was arguing with online. However, Maria Farmer’s online arguments became increasingly frequent, and some of the individuals she targeted also began contacting me. The majority of these people claimed that they were being targeted by Maria Farmer in a sustained harassment campaign. By this time, Whitney Webb and I were in a relationship, and we were both concerned. We had been communicating with Maria Farmer long enough that we felt we could approach her about her aggressive online behaviour. Whitney Webb spoke to Maria, who then temporarily paused her online tirades. Neither Whitney Webb nor I were aware of Maria Farmer’s relationship with a CIA superspy, nor her employment by the legal team at this time.

In 2022, Maria Farmer asked Whitney Webb to allow a man named George Tonks to appear with her on the UnlimitedHangout Podcast. She claimed that he had been abused by Leslie Wexner, that it had led to the tragic death of a young girl, and that Hunter Biden was somehow involved. She exclaimed that George Tonks was entirely honest, forthright, and trustworthy. Whitney Webb asked me to verify George Tonks. She was still writing One Nation Under Blackmail at the time, and, alongside research support for her books and writing for UnlimitedHangout, I was also helping her to verify information when required.

Within hours, I had found 7/8 different previous identities of George Tonks, a litany of fraud convictions, and a mass of evidence which suggested Tonks was a compulsive liar and a fantasist. One of the most concerning aspects was an operation which George Tonks had been prosecuted for, which involved taking revealing pictures of mostly young girls and some boys with the promise of a modelling career, only to blackmail them later. The operation was similar in some respects to Jean Luc Brunel’s industrial grooming operation. I sent what I had found to Webb, and she agreed that I should contact Maria Farmer and explain that George Tonks was not who she thought he was.

Above is the entire message exchange between Whitney Webb and me as we investigated Tonks. It depicts two people who genuinely care about someone, attempting to protect them from a fraudster.

However, to both our astonishment, Maria Farmer knew about Tonks’ various identities, the fraud convictions, and his recent prison term, yet still demanded that Whitney Webb cover the story. When I spoke to Maria Farmer by telephone, I became aware that she was attempting to deceive me. She appeared desperate for Whitney Webb to undermine her own platform by featuring George Tonks. Once Whitney Webb told her that Tonks would not appear, Maria Farmer sent me a torrent of insults and launched a rather childish online hate campaign against Whitney and me. In fact, Maria Farmer was desperate for people not to read my work.

It was this behaviour that led me to investigate Maria Farmer and, in turn, to investigate Stanley Pottinger. Before then, I had never heard of him. I then mapped the entire history of Stanley Pottinger, including his involvement in the MLK and Watergate investigations, the Orlando Letelier case, the Standoff at Wounded Knee, Kent State, the Iran-Contra affair, and his long-term relationship with the CIA's feminist Gloria Steinem.

Directly afterwards, George Tonks desperately tried to involve me in what was clearly a disinformation campaign. I refused to communicate with him or mention his name until now. Within a few months of my final telephone conversation with Maria Farmer, Tonks publicly turned on her. As far as disinformation campaigns go, the inclusion of George Tonks was a brazen attempt to delegitimise not only independent platforms but also individual journalists.

Several people of note approached me afterwards to try to persuade me to communicate with this convicted fraudster. One of the first people to contact me about this time was Lady Victoria Hervey, a friend of Prince Andrew. Although we had never spoken, she contacted me on Instagram and attempted to persuade me to report on George Tonks. We exchanged numerous messages, but I still refused. It became clear to me that if friends of Prince Andrew and opponents of Prince Andrew were both attempting to sell me the same confirmed fraudster, then something was seriously amiss.

Above is Lady Victoria Hervey, Prince Andrew’s friend, trying to sell me George Tonks. I have included only the private messages related to the George Tonks disinformation operation.

After I published my Pottinger articles, Nick Bryant, the author of The Franklin Scandal, contacted me via email to say he had important information about Stanley Pottinger. Again, I had never spoken to Bryant and was unaware of his connections to the legal team, which included Pottinger. We eventually spoke via a Zoom call, and, to my dismay, Nick Bryant not only tried to sell me George Tonks but also tried to undermine my Pottinger series. Bryant originally contacted me, claiming that he had a “trove of documents about Boies Schiller Flexner.” However, when we spoke, he told me that Tonks had the documents. It was clear that Bryant was attempting to link me and my work with this convicted fraudster. Bryant’s efforts were brazen and, in the world of journalism, an unforgivable attempt to ruin someone’s reputation.

I told Nick Bryant that he should be ashamed of himself. Even though he wanted me to report on George Tonks, Nick Bryant never did; the same holds true for Lady Victoria Hervey. It was clear that the people aligned with Maria Farmer and her CIA boyfriend, Stan Pottinger, sought to undermine my Pottinger series by including a convicted fraudster whom they wouldn’t report on themselves. From these interactions, I have to assume that Nick Bryant, Lady Victoria Hervey, Maria Farmer, and George Tonks are all part of a professional misinformation campaign and are directly led by a Tier One black op disinformation agenda. In response to these allegations, Nick Bryant began to insult me personally while avoiding discussion of them. Bryant’s involvement in a 5GW disinformation operation on behalf of the deep state raises new questions about his access to previously unrevealed documentation in the case.

In 2015, Bryant was the first to release Jeffrey Epstein’s “little black book”, which he claimed was given to him by one of the attorneys representing Epstein’s victims. The attorney most likely to have leaked this information to Nick Bryant is Bradley Edwards. By the time Bryant was releasing Epstein’s little black book, the majority of the prosecution team who supplied him with that information were in the proverbial pocket of the CIA.

I closely monitored Maria Farmer’s behaviour after my experience. My investigation into Pottinger led me to realise that I hadn’t only stumbled upon a complex disinformation campaign but also a story that fundamentally changed American history.

I formed a group comprising some of the individuals whom Maria Farmer had stalked and harassed online, and we began collecting evidence. Maria Farmer made numerous appearances on independent media podcasts during this period. She had a routine: she appeared on a podcast, said too much, and then asked the host to delete the podcast soon after. This allowed Farmer to seed information into the narrative, which people would repeat as definitive evidence, without leaving a significant trail.

Maria Farmer also directly paid people to make false claims about me online. She paid a British independent journalist with links to my hometown, Nick Cotton, to claim that I had been arrested in Chile for assaulting my child, and that I had been found guilty in court and deported from the country. In reality, I have never been arrested, tried or deported for any crime in any country. He also used these false claims in an attempt to get me fired from presenting the Johnny Vedmore Show on TNT Radio. Cotton even stated publicly, “Jeffrey Epstein’s money is in my bank account right now.” Indeed, Maria Farmer was using the money she had made from the Epstein case while surreptitiously working for the legal team to employ people to harass and defame me. Essentially, Epstein’s funds were still being used to target and silence journalists. Since then, Nick Cotton has deleted all of his social media accounts, his entire platform, including his website, and has left independent media entirely.

Nick Cotton admitted publicly that his defaming posts were paid for by Maria Farmer

Maria Farmer’s involvement in a disinformation campaign initiated by a group with links to both the official legal team supposedly representing the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and the Central Intelligence Agency should have caused shockwaves throughout the media. Instead, CNN has continued to feature Maria Farmer, and supposedly independent platforms such as Ryan Dawson’s podcast have continued to feature her even after her relationship with the CIA’s Pottinger and her surreptitious, undeclared work for the legal team were revealed.

Fifth-Generation Warfare Fuelled By Legal Loopholes

When intelligence agencies need to create a false narrative, they usually rely on those who cannot be held to account. If the President of America is involved, it also allows for any accomplice of a crime to be pardoned, which totally undermines the rule of law and the very notion of justice. However, in Maria Farmer’s case, why does she seem to act with impunity?

She is able to act without fear of prosecution because at the start of the Epstein case, Maria Farmer, Virginia Giuffre and other key witnesses for the prosecution admitted that they were guilty of grooming children, selling them to Epstein and Maxwell for sex and that they had been significant parts of Epstein’s criminal enterprise. They were offered the Alford plea, also referred to as the Kennedy plea in some jurisdictions. When entering an Alford plea, a defendant formally pleads guilty while retaining the right to publicly proclaim innocence. This means they admit guilt without explicitly doing so, in exchange for a non-prosecution agreement. People who accept the Alford plea avoid the risk of harsher treatment at a trial. It effectively allows individuals to lie legally.

The prosecution teams have carefully managed the case to ensure only the very top members of the operation face significant prosecution. It is clear that the authorities have avoided prosecuting all co-conspirators. The hundreds of co-conspirators in this case, including adults who knowingly lured, groomed and trafficked hundreds of children to the arms of their abusers, have faced little to no investigation or any further charges. Instead, the legal team, led by an elite CIA super spy, have pressurised co-conspirators to do whatever they need them to do in return for a seemingly contradictory non-prosecution plea.

The Alford plea means that Maria Farmer could publicly say anything about the case, whether true or not, and still be a key witness whose testimony must be believed. Everyone involved knows that the Epstein case is built on lies, and the public will not ask questions of anyone they perceive as a victim. In fact, even though a significant number of those who were labelled as victims in the Epstein case admitted that they were adults when they were paid by Epstein and Maxwell to traffic children, they face zero risk of prosecution, as long as they do and say what the prosecution wants them to do and say.

Because the prosecution was significantly infiltrated by the CIA, it destroyed any possibility for justice. If you are currently involved within an intelligence-tied network of paedophile child traffickers, luring and grooming underage children from the streets, schools, leisure centres and shopping malls, you can be safe in the knowledge that there are ways for you to escape justice. Between the Presidential pardon and the Alford plea, the concept of justice becomes a thing of the past.

If, like me, you report on the Epstein case, you must also become a combatant of Fifth-Generation Warfare. It should be no surprise that 5GW tactics have been deployed in the Epstein case. Since 2017, Matthew Pottinger’s mentor, General Michael Flynn, has been mapping out how the United States military should incorporate 5GW techniques into its arsenal. Even the release of the so-called “Epstein Files” makes more sense if you evaluate it in context to 5GW. In fact, some of it is genius.

If I were the government, and I wanted to control the information in the Epstein case in 2025, then I’d be very late to the party. For instance, the unredacted flight manifests of the Lolita Express are in the public domain, as are the unredacted copies of Epstein’s little black book; both are currently available to download on NEWSPASTE.com. It seems too late to control this information. However, this is exactly what they’re doing.

For instance, the authorities have released the flight manifest and little black book in redacted or limited form. Instead of rejecting the redacted versions in favour of the unredacted versions already in the public domain, the general public views the official release of the redacted versions as a form of progress. The authorities are not adding new information; they’re removing information which already exists. They have released redacted court documents that have been publicly available, unredacted, for a decade, yet people still regard this as a form of success. We are fed photocopied and redacted image dumps, and yet people still claim victory. The general public has been tricked into praising the official dissemination and control of information. They have been trained to prioritise redaction over transparency.

If you view the Epstein case as a 5GW campaign, everything makes a lot more sense. In fact, the operation has become a perfect way to turn disaster into success by formalising and standardising government-led psychological operations as acceptable. The Epstein case has developed in a manner similar to the QAnon movement, which was also a key project of General Michael Flynn. Since QAnon, proponents of Fifth-Generation Warfare, operating behind the veil of Tier One US military operations, have discovered that people can be persuaded of almost anything. Flynn has been instrumental in much of the 5GW rollout and, in doing so, has effectively become the clean-up crew for Jeffrey Epstein’s operation. There is substantial evidence that points to a coordinated flooding of the zone by a small group of Deep State-linked actors. For instance, the release of Steve Bannon’s interview with Epstein wasn’t simply carefully timed; it was enacted with military precision.

The Epstein affair allowed Trump, Flynn, Bannon, Pottinger and others, not simply to test Fifth-Generation Warfare tactics on the general population, but it has allowed them all to get away with murder, the murder of innocence to be precise. Every aspect of the case against Jeffrey Epstein has been reduced to a trope. The very idea of his abusive enterprise has been given a memetic quality, which undermines and belittles the suffering of hundreds, if not thousands, of victims. The fuel of the 5GW fire is justice itself.

Over a period of a decade, it can be estimated that Epstein personally committed over 8000 sexual assaults on mostly children. He was held to account for 1 assault, and that says everything about our current expectations of justice. For every 8000 offences by those with powerful friends, we’d be lucky to see just one conviction.

Another extremely significant issue arises when the Epstein case is viewed through the lens of 5GW. The very essence of Fifth-Generation Warfare is to leave people constantly questioning not only the truth, but reality itself. It should be noted, however conspiratorial it may sound, that there has been a wide range of witness protection deals and schemes offered in this case. In the context of the use of 5GW techniques, there is a significant possibility that people who have been reported as deceased are actually alive and well, living in a witness protection program. We can no longer be naïve. If the Epstein case teaches us anything, it is that there is one rule for them and one rule for us. Most of the general public are still playing by the rules, while those in charge of society threw away the standard operating procedure manual decades ago.

One of the most troubling aspects of the Epstein case has been the recategorization of those involved and affected. It should be easy to categorise the people who inhabited Epstein’s world, criminally speaking. There were perpetrators, accomplices, and victims, three very easy-to-define categories. However, many of the perpetrators have been redefined as accomplices, many of the accomplices have been redefined as victims, and many of the victims have been forgotten. The use of the Alford Plea in the Epstein case has allowed the architects of the case to redefine who is innocent and who is guilty, thereby undermining justice.

Fifth-Generation Warfare also enables something even more significant. While everyone stares at redacted photos and documents that explain nothing, Epstein’s previous employers keep us all distracted. Trump is able to use the CIA to take out Maduro or distract the public from the US-supported genocide in Palestine. Essentially, 5GW techniques are employed to distract the general public from more pressing and concerning matters. We are perpetually watching the proverbial birdie while the Deep State purposely undermine international law, justice and the very fabric of our social order.

Stanley and Matthew Pottinger, Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn, and Jeffrey Epstein exemplify a particular phenomenon. They are all people who do the bidding of the intelligence agencies at the expense of not only the population of the United States, but of everyone on Earth. None of them works on behalf of the people or for a free society. In their society, wealthy intelligence agents molest children with little to no regard for the consequences, and the aftermath is just another opportunity to control and manipulate the general public.

Trump’s America is one built on the back of molested children, Flynn’s military prowess is fuelled by the rape of little girls, and the Pottinger Legacy is one of Fifth-Generation Warfare.

J. Stanley Pottinger died on 27th November 2024.