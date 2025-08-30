Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
The Pottinger Supremacy: The Road to the Takedown of Jeffrey Epstein
0:00
-1:21:57

The Pottinger Supremacy: The Road to the Takedown of Jeffrey Epstein

Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Aug 30, 2025

​Johnny Vedmore reads through the second part of the Pottinger Series, which covers J. Stanley Pottinger's time after leaving office. Already, Pottinger has been involved with MLK, Kent State, Wounded Knee, Watergate and Orlando Letelier; now he's out of office and ready to do the CIA's bidding. We follow him as he becomes embroiled with Gerald Bull and the Space Research Company, Cyrus Hashemi and Jamshid Hashemi, Iran-Contra, and the October Surprise. We also meet his girlfriend, CIA "feminist" Gloria Steinem.

It's also around this time that the man who would become one of the lead lawyers for Epstein's victims first started working with Jeffrey Epstein. Strap yourself in, this is a doozy!

Read the article here: https://newspaste.com/2023/06/30/the-pottinger-supremacy/ 

Come to https://NEWSPASTE.com  for more

Support Johnny's multifaceted journalism.

Become a Patron https://www.patreon.com/JohnnyVedmore .

Or Buy  @JohnnyVedmore   a Coffee https://www.buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore 

Or find another way to support https://newspaste.com/home/support-newspaste/ 

Find the #NEWSPASTE Podcast at: https://newspaste.podbean.com/ 

Watch #NEWSPASTY at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5soC5KwtEcWz42rzMuZlDgN 

Watch #NEWSHOUND at: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL0iVycZSk-5tDxkOo9NYKOE6A9wRtMCVw 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Johnny Vedmore
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture