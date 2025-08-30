The Pottinger Supremacy: The Road to the Takedown of Jeffrey Epstein

​Johnny Vedmore reads through the second part of the Pottinger Series, which covers J. Stanley Pottinger's time after leaving office. Already, Pottinger has been involved with MLK, Kent State, Wounded Knee, Watergate and Orlando Letelier; now he's out of office and ready to do the CIA's bidding. We follow him as he becomes embroiled with Gerald Bull and the Space Research Company, Cyrus Hashemi and Jamshid Hashemi, Iran-Contra, and the October Surprise. We also meet his girlfriend, CIA "feminist" Gloria Steinem.

It's also around this time that the man who would become one of the lead lawyers for Epstein's victims first started working with Jeffrey Epstein. Strap yourself in, this is a doozy!

Read the article here: https://newspaste.com/2023/06/30/the-pottinger-supremacy/

