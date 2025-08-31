The Pottinger Ultimatum: The Road to the Takedown of Jeffrey Epstein

@JohnnyVedmore reads through the third part of the Pottinger Series, which covers J. Stanley Pottinger's time co-opting the Epstein case. Pottinger had been involved with Iran-Contra, The October Surprise, MLK, Kent State, Wounded Knee, Watergate and Orlando Letelier, now he's about to come out of retirement, and he's ready to do one more job for the CIA. Prepare to see the Epstein case in a completely different light.

Stan Pottinger became Jeffrey Epstein's neighbour in Palm Beach in 1990. Pottinger had already run guns with Epstein during Iran-Contra, and he claimed to have shared an office with him during that period, too. Then he became one of the lead lawyers for Epstein's victims.

Read the article here: https://newspaste.com/2023/07/07/the-pottinger-ultimatum/

