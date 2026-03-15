The Return of the Shah with Johnny Vedmore in Amsterdam

Johnny Vedmore was in Amsterdam for the trial of Bill Gates when he came across a few protests. This group of monarchists want the return to power of the son of the former Shah of Iran.
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