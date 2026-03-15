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The Return of the Shah with Johnny Vedmore in Amsterdam

A recordiJoin Johnny Vedmore for a live discussion on his experiences in Amsterdam.ng from Johnny Vedmore's live video
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Mar 15, 2026


Johnny Vedmore was in Amsterdam for the trial of Bill Gates when he came across a few protests. This group of monarchists want the return to power of the son of the former Shah of Iran.

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