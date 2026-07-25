The Rise of a Construct - Jeff Bezos and Amazon

The reality is that Jeff Bezos was placed into his position at the head of Amazon. He also had a very close relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, mostly via the Edge Foundation, which presents photographic evidence of Bezos, Epstein, and Maxwell hanging out together from at least 1997.

If you want to learn more about the rise of Jeff Bezos, read Johnny Vedmore’s article for UKColumn:

David Shaw and the Rise of Jeff Bezos - https://www.ukcolumn.org/article/david-shaw-and-the-rise-of-jeff-bezos

Learn about the Edge Foundation:

Musk & Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier - https://newspaste.com/2024/10/31/musk-epstein-the-third-culture-dossier/

Musk and Epstein: SpaceX Offenders - https://newspaste.com/2025/08/02/musk-and-epstein-spacex-offenders/

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