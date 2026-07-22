The Truth About Sarah Ransome... - NEWSPASTE Members Only

Johnny Vedmore also discusses how one source tried to use him as a deal between former members of the Israeli Unit 8200 Cyber Division and Elon Musk’s people.
TO WATCH THIS VIDEO, BECOME A PAID SUBSCRIBER ON NEWSPASTE, Patreon, Substack or YouTube
Watch The First Part Below
Or Watch The Second Part Here
For all the Epstein articles on NEWSPASTE, go to -
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Johnny Vedmore's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.