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The Truth About Virginia Giuffre... - NEWSPASTE Members Only

This is the second part of a members-only behind-the-scenes video about Johnny Vedmore’s interactions with the named victims of Jeffrey Epstein.
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Johnny Vedmore
Jul 19, 2026
∙ Paid

The first part covered Maria Farmer; in this edition, Johnny Vedmore speaks about Virginia Giuffre, her role in Epstein’s operation, and whether she was aware that her legal team was almost entirely infiltrated by CIA agents.

Find Everything on NEWSPASTE concerning Epstein in one place - https://newspaste.com/2026/06/14/everything-about-the-epstein-case/

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