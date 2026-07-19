The Truth About Virginia Giuffre... - NEWSPASTE Members Only

The first part covered Maria Farmer; in this edition, Johnny Vedmore speaks about Virginia Giuffre, her role in Epstein’s operation, and whether she was aware that her legal team was almost entirely infiltrated by CIA agents.
Find Everything on NEWSPASTE concerning Epstein in one place - https://newspaste.com/2026/06/14/everything-about-the-epstein-case/
…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Johnny Vedmore's Substack to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.