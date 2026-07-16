The Undeniable Evidence That Elon Musk Went Through Epstein-funded Training

Read the full articles with sources and further evidence here:

Musk and Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier - In 2011, a small group of extremely influential people met to discuss the future of humanity. Among their ranks were Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Nathan Myhrvold, Sergey Brin, and the infamous child trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. But this was not the first time these powerful and affluent technophiles had met to determine how best to control society - https://newspaste.com/2024/10/31/musk-epstein-the-third-culture-dossier/

Musk and Epstein: SpaceX Offenders - How Jeffrey Epstein and Elon Musk joined forces in 2009 to use SpaceX as a launchpad for Transhumanism - https://newspaste.com/2025/08/02/musk-and-epstein-spacex-offenders/

NEWSHOUND Third Culture -

Find all Johnny’s links - https://linktr.ee/johnnyvedmore

Find more at http://NEWSPASTE.com

Support him on Patreon - https://patreon.com/johnnyvedmore

Buy Him A Coffee - https://buymeacoffee.com/johnnyvedmore