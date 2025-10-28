“Each state occupies a defined territory, maintains a permanent population, has its own sovereign government (including a constitution, legislature, executive, and judiciary), and exercises powers not delegated to the federal government under the U.S. Constitution.”

Israel not only fits the description of an American state, but it is also heavily funded by the American taxpayer. By protecting Israel on the global stage, including vetoing United Nations resolutions recognising Palestine or condemning Israeli military action, the US is also taking responsibility for Israeli action, diplomatically speaking.