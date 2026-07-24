The WEF's Development Agenda

Some of the Davos agenda can be best examined by looking at the tools they use on their own candidates. On the WEF Flickr page, a fine researcher called Darren Kenton found some bubble charts which help us see how they spin their image of societal change to those they're brainwashing at the Davos events. Come for an exploration into the dark mind of the Davosian Man.
In this series, Johnny Vedmore helps to read between the lines and translate what some of this carefully worded rhetoric actually means.
Recorded in Chile in October 2022.
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