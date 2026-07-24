The WEF's Development Agenda

Some of the Davos agenda can be best examined by looking at the tools they use on their own candidates. On the WEF Flickr page, a fine researcher called Darren Kenton found some bubble charts which help us see how they spin their image of societal change to those they're brainwashing at the Davos events. Come for an exploration into the dark mind of the Davosian Man.



In this series, Johnny Vedmore helps to read between the lines and translate what some of this carefully worded rhetoric actually means.



Recorded in Chile in October 2022.

READ MORE ABOUT SCHWAB AND THE FORMATION OF THE WEF.

Schwab and Thiel – Nuclear Apartheid Johnny Vedmore · October 1, 2025 In 1967, Peter Thiel’s father, Klaus Thiel, was an expert in open-pit mining. When Peter Thiel was still an infant, his father was recruited by the apartheid South African regime to work on their clandestine nuclear weapons program. However, Klaus Thiel was not the only German named Klaus at this time who was working on the secretive South African plan to develop a nuclear weapon. A young Klaus Schwab was also doing business with the South African regime on behalf of the Read full story

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