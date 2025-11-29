Three albums have been released today. Johnny Vedmore’s Zombie Baby Collection includes: Zombie Baby (Remastered), Zombie Baby (Ragtime Remix), and Zombie Baby (Dubswing Edition). This has been 15 years in the making.

All the songs on Zombie Baby (Remastered) were recorded between 2010 and 2013, after Johnny Vedmore’s radioactive treatment and throat surgery. All songs written by Johnny Vedmore.

Johnny Vedmore - Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Synth, Bass

Martin Morgan - Lead Guitar

Monkfish Thomas - Bass

Marcus Maurice - Drums

Martin Donovan - Drums, Bongos

Listen to them on all major music platforms:

Including Spotify -

Planting of the Seed - Johnny Vedmore 0:00 -4:16 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Take You There - Johnny Vedmore 0:00 -2:14 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. Aspire - Johnny Vedmore 0:00 -2:23 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. You Give Me Shit - Johnny Vedmore 0:00 -2:23 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. Cocos - Johnny Vedmore 0:00 -3:39 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. Turkey Merchant - Johnny Vedmore 0:00 -1:56 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. Zombie Baby - Johnny Vedmore 0:00 -2:32 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. Intropic - Johnny Vedmore 0:00 -0:55 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade. Never In Love - Johnny Vedmore 0:00 -2:14 Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

By making Zombie Baby (Ragtime Remix), Johnny Vedmore reinvented some of his favourite songs in a style suited to the music.

The Planting of the Seed (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -4:44

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Take You There (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -2:28

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Aspire (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -2:59

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

You Give Me Shit (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -3:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Cocos (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -3:33

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Turkey Merchant (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -2:29

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Zombie Baby (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -3:07

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Intropic (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -4:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Never In Love (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -2:29

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Her Library (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -4:32

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Grande Romance (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -3:02

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Rock’n’Rolla (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -2:28

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

The Planting of the Seed (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -3:59

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Take You There (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -2:17

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Aspire (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -2:49

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

You Give Me Shit (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -3:29

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Cocos (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -3:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Turkey Merchant (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -2:37

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Zombie Baby (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -3:24

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Intropic (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -2:26

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Never In Love (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -3:22

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Her Library (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore

0:00 -3:39

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.