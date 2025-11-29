The Zombie Baby Collection - Johnny Vedmore
Johnny Vedmore's 2018 release has been remastered and released alongside a Ragtime Remix and a Dubswing Edition
Three albums have been released today. Johnny Vedmore’s Zombie Baby Collection includes: Zombie Baby (Remastered), Zombie Baby (Ragtime Remix), and Zombie Baby (Dubswing Edition). This has been 15 years in the making.
All the songs on Zombie Baby (Remastered) were recorded between 2010 and 2013, after Johnny Vedmore’s radioactive treatment and throat surgery. All songs written by Johnny Vedmore.
Johnny Vedmore - Vocals, Rhythm Guitar, Synth, Bass
Martin Morgan - Lead Guitar
Monkfish Thomas - Bass
Marcus Maurice - Drums
Martin Donovan - Drums, Bongos
Listen to them on all major music platforms:
Including Spotify -
Planting of the Seed - Johnny Vedmore
Take You There - Johnny Vedmore
Aspire - Johnny Vedmore
You Give Me Shit - Johnny Vedmore
Cocos - Johnny Vedmore
Turkey Merchant - Johnny Vedmore
Zombie Baby - Johnny Vedmore
Intropic - Johnny Vedmore
Never In Love - Johnny Vedmore
By making Zombie Baby (Ragtime Remix), Johnny Vedmore reinvented some of his favourite songs in a style suited to the music.
The Planting of the Seed (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore
Take You There (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore
Aspire (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore
You Give Me Shit (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore
Cocos (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore
Turkey Merchant (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore
Zombie Baby (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore
Intropic (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore
Never In Love (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore
Her Library (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore
Grande Romance (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore
Rock’n’Rolla (Ragtime Remix) - Johnny Vedmore
The Planting of the Seed (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore
Take You There (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore
Aspire (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore
You Give Me Shit (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore
Cocos (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore
Turkey Merchant (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore
Zombie Baby (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore
Intropic (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore
Never In Love (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore
Her Library (Dubswing Edition) - Johnny Vedmore