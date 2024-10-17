Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack
The NEWSPASTE Podcast
Tim Hinchliffe - Journeylism
0:00
-2:06:08

Tim Hinchliffe - Journeylism

Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Oct 17, 2024

Johnny Vedmore is joined on this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast by Tim Hinchliffe of sociable.co/ to talk about his own journalistic journey and the direction in which he believes the world is heading. You can follow Tim Hinchliffe on X at https://x.com/TimHinchliffe 

Tim is also a contributor to https://truthtalk.uk/ and https://x.com/wideawake_media 

To support Johnny's work you can become a Patreon member at https://www.patreon.com/c/JohnnyVedmore or find all his links at https://linktr.ee/JohnnyVedmore 

Find more at https://newspaste.com/ 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture