Tim Hinchliffe - Journeylism

Johnny Vedmore is joined on this episode of the NEWSPASTE Podcast by Tim Hinchliffe of sociable.co/ to talk about his own journalistic journey and the direction in which he believes the world is heading. You can follow Tim Hinchliffe on X at https://x.com/TimHinchliffe

Tim is also a contributor to https://truthtalk.uk/ and https://x.com/wideawake_media

To support Johnny's work you can become a Patreon member at https://www.patreon.com/c/JohnnyVedmore or find all his links at https://linktr.ee/JohnnyVedmore

Find more at https://newspaste.com/