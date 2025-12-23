Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Johnny Vedmore's Substack

Tommy Dorfman - The Strategic Litigation of Live Nation

Tommy's fight against the giant events organiser, Live Nation on the NEWSPASTE Podcast with Johnny Vedmore
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Dec 23, 2025
∙ Paid

Tommy Dorfman has been fighting a 15-year battle against Live Nation, which is described as “an American multinational entertainment company founded in 2010 following the merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster. Dorfman has a long history in organising significant events, though, as far as Live Nation is concerned, this world ain’t big enough for the bot…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Johnny Vedmore.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2025 Johnny Vedmore · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture