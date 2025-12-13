Season 2 of TRUTHBOMB! is just around the corner, with the first episode airing on Boxing Day. On the runup to Season 2, I’ll be replaying the whole of TRUTHBOMB! Season 1, with an episode each day.

The infamous JFK aficionado Cory Hughes takes on the Globlaist’s worst fear made manifest, Charlie Robinson.



You can find Cory Hughes at https://coryhughes.org

Buy Cory’s Book https://www.amazon.com/Warning-History-Cory-Hughes/dp/B0CL14VQY6



You can find Charlie Robinson at https://www.macroaggressions.io/ & https://ActivistPost.com/

Charlie on X - https://x.com/macroaggressio3



TRUTHBOMB! is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media has to offer on AI’s official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.



