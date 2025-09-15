Johnny Vedmore's Substack

The NEWSPASTE Podcast
TRUTHBOMB! #1: Cory Hughes vs Charlie Robinson
Sep 15, 2025

The infamous JFK aficionado Cory Hughes takes on the Globlaist's worst fear made manifest, Charlie Robinson. 

TRUTHBOMB! is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media has to offer on AI's official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.

