TRUTHBOMB! #10: RottingJewels vs Rachel Wilson

13 Days of Christmas TRUTHBOMB! #10
Johnny Vedmore's avatar
Johnny Vedmore
Dec 22, 2025

In this episode of TRUTHBOMB! @JohnnyVedmore puts Dana “RottingJewels” DooDah against the mighty Rachel Wilson.

Dana’s an expert on Scientology and The Process Church of the Final Judgement, while Rachel Wilson is an expert on Feminism, the CIA and Witchcraft.

TRUTHBOMB is a quick-fire quiz show where I test the best the indie media offers on AI’s official narrative and allow them to give a TRUTHBOMB or two to set the record straight.

